Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC 300 post-fight press conference video

UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill post-fight press conference

MMANewsUFCVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Follow us

Following their bouts at UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill, the fighters host a post-fight press conference. The MMA event airs live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 13.

On the top of PPV card, two-division champion Alex Pereira defends his light heavyweight title against former 205-pound champion Jamahal Hill. In the co-main event, two-time women’s strawweight champion Weili Zhang defends her title against Yan Xiaonan.

Also on the UFC 300 fight card, Justin Gaethje defends his “BMF” belt against former featherweight champion Max Holloway at lightweight. Plus, former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan square off in the 155-pound title eliminator. In addition, Bo Nickal and Cody Brundage go head to head at middleweight.

In attendance at the press conference, UFC President Dana White and some of the fighters battling it out on the night.

Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.