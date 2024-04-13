UFC 300 post-fight press conference video

Following their bouts at UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill, the fighters host a post-fight press conference. The MMA event airs live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 13.

On the top of PPV card, two-division champion Alex Pereira defends his light heavyweight title against former 205-pound champion Jamahal Hill. In the co-main event, two-time women’s strawweight champion Weili Zhang defends her title against Yan Xiaonan.

Also on the UFC 300 fight card, Justin Gaethje defends his “BMF” belt against former featherweight champion Max Holloway at lightweight. Plus, former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan square off in the 155-pound title eliminator. In addition, Bo Nickal and Cody Brundage go head to head at middleweight.

In attendance at the press conference, UFC President Dana White and some of the fighters battling it out on the night.