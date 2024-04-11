UFC 300 Embedded 4: I’m still a fan, I still respect you

UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill Embedded Vlog Series Episode 4 continues the Fight Week, leading to the highly anticipated showdown at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 13. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with two titles contested in the headliner of the show.

UFC 300 Embedded 4 features lightweights Bobby Green and Charles Oliveira training for their respective bouts against Jim Miller and Arman Tsarukyan. Former featherweight champion Max Holloway receives his shorts. Former light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill gets the hoody signed by the fighters battling it out on the UFC 300 card, including rival Alex Pereira. The “BMF” belt holder Justin Gaethje checks in with Daniel Cormier. And more.

In the main event, Alex Pereira defends his light heavyweight title against Jamahal Hill. In the co-main event, Weili Zhang defends her strawweight title against Yan Xiaonan.