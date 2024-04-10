UFC 300 Embedded 3: Just Win

UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill Embedded Vlog Series Episode 3 continues the Fight Week, leading to the highly anticipated clash at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 13.

UFC 300 Embedded 3 features Alex Pereira teaching Nina-Marie Daniele aka “Nina Drama” how to throw a left hook. Diego Lopes goes shopping. Kayla Harrison, Bo Nickal and Zhang Weili train at UFC PI. Max Holloway visits home of the Las Vegas Raiders, Allegiant Stadium, and more.

Headlining UFC 300 fight card, Alex Pereira defends his light heavyweight title against former champion Jamahal Hill. In the co-main event, Weili Zhang defends her strawweight belt against Yan Xiaonan. Also on the card, Justin Gaethje defends his “BMF” strap in a lightweight bout against Max Holloway.

Among other bouts, Charles Oliveira and Arman Tsarukyan square off in the lightweight title eliminator. Bo Nickal faces Cody Brundage at middleweight, Sodiq Yusuff takes on Diego Lopes at featherweight. Kayla Harrison makes her UFC debut against Holly Holm at bantamweight.