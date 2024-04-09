UFC 300 Embedded 2: Very much mental game, just haven’t figured that part out yet

UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill Embedded Vlog Series Episode 2 continues the Fight Week, leading to the highly anticipated event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 13.

The episode features Alex Pereira as he gets sendoff from his team. Two-division UFC champion defends his light heavyweight title against former champion Jamahal Hill in the main event. The “BMF” beltholder Justin Gaethje plays golf, while his opponent Max Holloway trains at UFC PI.

Among other bouts featured on the UFC 300 card, Calvin Kattar faces Aljamain Sterling at featherweight, Bo Nickal takes on Cody Brundage at middleweight and Sodiq Yusuff meets Diego Lopes at featherweight. Plus, Kayla Harrison makes her Octagon debut against Holly Holm.

In the co-main event, Weili Zhang defends her strawweight title against Yan Xiaonan.