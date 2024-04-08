UFC 300 free fight: Justin Gaethje KO’s Dustin Poirier to land BMF title

Former interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje makes his Octagon return against former featherweight titleholder Max Holloway at UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill. The highly anticipated fight card airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 13.

Gaethje (25-4) brings to the Octagon his symbolic “Baddest Motherf***er” title. The former two-time UFC lightweight title challenger, claimed the “BMF” belt last July in Salt Lake City, where he KO’d Dustin Poirier in the second round with head kick.

With the victory, Justin Gaethje took the revenge. The 35-year-old native of Tucson, Arizona suffered the defeat in their first fight in April 2018 in Glendale, AZ when Poirier came out on top via fourth-round TKO with punches.

Battling it out on the UFC 300 fight card, Gaethje takes on Max Holloway (25-7), who looks to pull an upset. The 32-year-old native of of Honolulu, Hawaii targets his third straight victory and become a new MMA fighter dubbed as “Baddest Motherf***er”.