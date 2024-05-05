Inoue vs Nery results, start time, live stream, main event, undercard

Naoya Inoue faces Luis Nery in the main event live from Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan on Monday, May 6. The undefeated Japanese star puts his undisputed super bantamweight title on the line against former world champion of Mexico. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

31-year-old Naoya Inoue (26-0, 23 KOs), who held world titles in four different weight classes, including two undisputed championships, makes the first defense of his undisputed 122 lbs title. 29-year-old Luis Nery (35-1, 27 KOs), who over the course of his career earned world titles in two different weight divisions, looks to steal the show and once against become champion.

The 12-round co-main event features Jason Moloney (27-2, 19 KOs) up against Yoshiki Takei (8-0, 8 KOs). The Australian champion makes the second defense of his WBO bantamweight title against unbeaten challenger, representing the country-host.

Also on the card, WBA bantamweight champion Takuma Inoue (19-1, 5 KOs), younger brother of Naoya, defends his belt against Sho Ishida (34-3, 17 KOs) in an-all Japanese bout. Plus, Japan’s WBA flyweight champion Seigo Yuri Akui (19-2-1, 11 KOs) defends his strap against compatriot Taku Kuwahara (13-1, 8 KOs).

The preliminary bout at super bantamweight pits Australia-based TJ Doheny (25-4, 19 KOs) of Ireland against Bryl Bayogos (7-0, 2 KOs) of the Philippines. The full lineup can be found below.

Naoya Inoue vs Luis Nery live stream

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Monday, May 6

Time: 4 am ET / 1 am PT

United Kingdom

Broadcast: Sky Sports

Date: Monday, May 6

Time: 9 am BST

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo PPV

Date: Monday, May 6

Time: 6 pm AEST / 4 pm AWST

Fight card

Get the full fight card and results below.

Main card

Naoya Inoue vs. Luis Nery, 12 rounds, super bantamweight – Inoue’s WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF titles

Jason Moloney vs. Yoshiki Takei, 12 rounds, bantamweight – Moloney’s WBO title

Takuma Inoue vs. Sho Ishida, 12 rounds, bantamweight – Inoue’s WBA title

Seigo Yuri Akui vs. Taku Kuwahara, 12 rounds, flyweight – Akui’s WBA flyweight title

Prelims

TJ Doheny vs. Bryl Bayogos, 8 rounds, super bantamweight

Naoya Inoue vs Luis Nery results

Stay tuned for Naoya Inoue vs Luis Nery live results.