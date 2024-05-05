Naoya Inoue vs Luis Nery on weight for undisputed 122 lbs title in Tokyo

Two-division undisputed king Naoya Inoue faces former world champion Luis Nery at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan on Monday, May 6. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Japan’s four-division world champion and two-weight undisputed king Naoya Inoue (26-0, 23 KOs) puts his undisputed 122 lbs title on the line. Two-division world champion Luis Nery (35-1, 27 KOs) of Mexico looks to cause an upset and regain world title.

To be eligible for the title, the fighters must make the required 122-pound championship limit. Both successfully made weight. Naoya Inoue weighed-in at 121 3/4 lbs. Luis Nery was 121 lbs.

In the co-feature, Jason Moloney (27-2, 19 KOs) makes the second defense of his WBO bantamweight title against Yoshiki Takei (8-0, 8 KOs). The weight limit is 118 lbs. Moloney of Australia came in at 117 3/4 lbs. Representative of the country-host, Takei showed the same.

Also on the card, WBA 118 lbs champion Takuma Inoue (19-1, 5 KOs) defends his title against Japanese-fellow Sho Ishida (34-3, 17 KOs). Both fighters tipped the scales at 117 3/4 lbs.

In addition, WBA flyweight champion Seigo Yuri Akui (19-2-1, 11 KOs) defends his belt in an all-Japanese-bout against Taku Kuwahara (13-1, 8 KOs). Both fighters were 112 lbs.

The preliminary bout is an 118 lbs matchup between Australia-based TJ Doheny (25-4, 19 KOs) of Ireland and Bryl Bayogos (7-0, 2 KOs) of the Philippines.