Naoya Inoue vs Luis Nery on weight for undisputed 122 lbs title in Tokyo

Naoya Inoue defends undisputed super bantamweight title against Luis Nery live from Tokyo Dome

By Parviz Iskenderov
Naoya Inoue and Luis Nery weighs-in to make it official
Naoya Inoue weighs-in for his undisputed 122 lbs title defense against Luis Nery at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan on May 6, 2024 | Naoki Fukuda
Two-division undisputed king Naoya Inoue faces former world champion Luis Nery at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan on Monday, May 6. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Japan’s four-division world champion and two-weight undisputed king Naoya Inoue (26-0, 23 KOs) puts his undisputed 122 lbs title on the line. Two-division world champion Luis Nery (35-1, 27 KOs) of Mexico looks to cause an upset and regain world title.

To be eligible for the title, the fighters must make the required 122-pound championship limit. Both successfully made weight. Naoya Inoue weighed-in at 121 3/4 lbs. Luis Nery was 121 lbs.

In the co-feature, Jason Moloney (27-2, 19 KOs) makes the second defense of his WBO bantamweight title against Yoshiki Takei (8-0, 8 KOs). The weight limit is 118 lbs. Moloney of Australia came in at 117 3/4 lbs. Representative of the country-host, Takei showed the same.

Also on the card, WBA 118 lbs champion Takuma Inoue (19-1, 5 KOs) defends his title against Japanese-fellow Sho Ishida (34-3, 17 KOs). Both fighters tipped the scales at 117 3/4 lbs.

In addition, WBA flyweight champion Seigo Yuri Akui (19-2-1, 11 KOs) defends his belt in an all-Japanese-bout against Taku Kuwahara (13-1, 8 KOs). Both fighters were 112 lbs.

The preliminary bout is an 118 lbs matchup between Australia-based TJ Doheny (25-4, 19 KOs) of Ireland and Bryl Bayogos (7-0, 2 KOs) of the Philippines.

