Subscribe
HomeUFC

UFC 299: O’Malley vs Vera 2 weigh-in video

O'Malley defends bantamweight title against old rival Vera at UFC 299 live from Miami

MMANewsUFCVideos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments

UFC 299: O’Malley vs Vera 2 airs live on pay-per-view from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on Saturday, March 9. Following the final pre-fight press conference, a day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official for their respective bouts.

In the main event, Sean O’Malley of the United States defends his bantamweight title against old rival Marlon Vera of Ecuador. To be eligible for the belt, the fighters must make the required 135 lbs championship limit.

The co-main event is a lightweight bout between Dustin Poirier of the U.S. and Benoit Saint Denis of France. The non-championship limit is 156 lbs.

Get UFC 299: O’Malley vs Vera 2 full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.

UFC 299 fight card

Main card

  • Sean O’Malley vs. Marlon Vera, bantamweight – O’Malley’s UFC bantamweight title
  • Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint-Denis, lightweight
  • Kevin Holland vs. Michael Page, welterweight
  • Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena, welterweight
  • Petr Yan vs. Song Yadong, bantamweight

Prelims

  • Curtis Blaydes vs. Jailton Almeida, heavyweight
  • Katlyn Chookagian vs. Maycee Barber, women’s flyweight
  • Mateusz Gamrot vs. Rafael dos Anjos, lightweight
  • Pedro Munhoz vs. Kyler Phillips, bantamweight

Early prelims

  • Michel Pereira vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk, middleweight
  • Robelis Despaigne vs. Josh Parisian, heavyweight
  • CJ Vergara vs. Assu Almabayev, flyweight
  • Joanne Wood vs. Maryna Moroz, women’s flyweight
  • Ion Cutelaba vs. Philipe Lins, light heavyweight
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Visit now

Latest News

View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Disney Bundle - Epic movies, tons of TV, live sports
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Live sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TV
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2024 Fightmag®, ISSN 2652-5097.