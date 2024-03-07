Subscribe
UFC 299: O’Malley vs Vera 2 pre-fight press conference video

UFC 299: O'Malley vs Vera 2 live from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

By Parviz Iskenderov
Old rivals Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera battle it out in the UFC 299 main event live on pay-per-view from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on Saturday, March 9. Ahead of their highly anticipated championship clash, the fighters host a pre-fight press conference, preview their bout and go face to face.

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley makes the first defense of his title and looks to avenge his defeat. No. 15-ranked contender Marlon Vera makes his first attempt to become champion.

In the co-main event, Dustin Poirier and Benoit Saint Denis go head to head at lightweight. Also on the UFC 299 card, Kevin Holland faces Michael Page at welterweight, Gilbert Burns meets Jack Della Maddalena at welterweight and Petr Yan fights Song Yadong at bantamweight.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

