UFC 299 Countdown: O’Malley vs Vera 2 – Full Episode

UFC 299 Countdown features bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley of the U.S. and Marlon Vera of Ecuador ahead of their rematch. The pair squares off in the main event bout live on pay-per-view from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on Saturday, March 9.

The full episode also features, American former interim 155-pound champion Dustin Poirier up against Benoit Saint Denis of France. The pair goes head to head in the co-main event at lightweight.

Also featured on UFC 299 Countdown, American Kevin Holland and British Michael “Venom” Page. The pair battles it out on the PPV card at welterweight.