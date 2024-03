UFC 299: O’Malley vs Vera 2 airs live on pay-per-view from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida on Saturday, March 9. The promo video titled “Limitless” hit the stream today.

In the main event, bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley defends his belt against old rival Marlon Vera. In the co-main event, Dustin Poirier and Benoit Saint Denis go head to head at lightweight.

Also on the UFC 299 card, Michael “Venom” Page makes his UFC debut against Kevin Holland at welterweight.