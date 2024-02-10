Subscribe
UFC 298 Countdown: Volkanovski vs Topuria – Full Episode

UFC 298 Countdown full episode also features Whittaker, Costa, Dvalishvili and Cejudo

By Parviz Iskenderov

UFC 298 Countdown features Australia’s featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and Germany-born unbeaten Spanish contender Ilia Topuria. The pair squares off in the championship main event bout live on pay-per-view from Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Saturday, February 17.

The full episode also features, New Zealand-Australian former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and former title challenger Paulo Costa (14-2) of Brazil. The pair goes head to head in the co-main event.

Also featured on UFC 298 Countdown, Georgian 135-pound contender Merab Dvalishvili and two-division UFC champion and Olympic gold medalist Henry Cejudo of Los Angeles. The pair battles it out on the PPV card at bantamweight.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.
