UFC 298 card, start time, how to watch, Volkanovski vs Topuria

UFC 298: Volkanovski vs. Topuria airs live on pay-per-view from Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Saturday, February 17. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with the featherweight title contested on the night.

In the main event, Alexander Volkanovski of Australia defends his 145-pound belt against Germany-born Georgian-Spanish contender Ilia Topuria. In the co-main event, New Zealand-Australian former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker faces former title challenger Paulo Costa of Brazil.

UFC 298 PPV fight card

Australian Alexander Volkanovski (26-3) defends his featherweight title for the sixth time and looks to return to winning ways. In his previous bout last October, Sydney’s 35-year-old was KO’d by lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in the first round of their short notice rematch. In his previous title defense last July, the Wollongong, NSW native stopped Yair Rodriguez in the third round.

Georgian-Spanish Ilia Topuria (14-0) makes his first attempt to become champion and looks to improve his unbeaten record. No. 3-ranked featherweight contender won his previous bout last June by unanimous decision against Josh Emmett. In 2022, Halle, Germany-born 27-year-old submitted Bryce Mitchell and KO’d Jai Herbert in the second round.

Sydney-based Robert Whittaker (24-7) is looking to rebound from the defeat by TKO in the first round against Dricus du Plessis last July. In September 2022, the 33-year-old native of Auckland, New Zealand earned a unanimous decision against Marvin Vettori.

32-year-old Paulo Costa (14-2) targets his second win in a row. The Belo Horizonte, Brazil native won his previous bout last August by unanimous decision against former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold.

Also on the PPV card, Geoff Neal (14-5) of Austin, Texas goes up against unbeaten Ian Garry (13-0) of Ireland at welterweight. As well, Georgian bantamweight Merab Dvalishvili (16-4) takes on former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo (16-3) of Los Angeles. Kicking off the action, Anthony Hernandez (11-2) of Dunnigan, California faces Roman Kopylov (12-2) at middleweight.

Preliminary card & early prelims

The top of UFC 298 preliminary card pits Brazil’s former title challenger Amanda Lemos (13-3-1) against Mackenzie Dern (13-4) of Phoenix, Arizona at women’s strawweight. Also on the card, Marcos Rogerio de Lima (21-10-1) of Brazil meets New Zealand-Australian Justin Tafa (7-3) at heavyweight.

Plus, unbeaten Rinya Nakamura (8-0) of Japan squares off against Carlos Vera (11-3) of Ecuador at bantamweight. In addition, Zhang Mingyang (16-6) of China and Brendson Ribeiro (15-5) of Brazil go head to head at light heavyweight.

Among the early prelims, Josh Quinlan (6-1) of Las Vegas and unbeaten Danny Barlow (7-0) of Memphis, Tennessee clash in an all-American contest at welterweight. Also at welterweight, Oban Elliott (9-2) of Wales fights Val Woodburn (7-1) of Japan. The action begins with an all-American women’s flyweight bout between Andrea Lee (13-8) of Atlanta, Texas and Miranda Maverick (12-5) of Tunas, Missouri.

When does UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria start in the U.S.?

In the United States, UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria airs live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The start time is scheduled for Saturday, February 17 at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The preliminary card starts at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT on ESPN and ESPN+. The early prelims start at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT on ESPN+.

When does UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria start in the UK?

In the UK, UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria airs live stream on TNT Sports Box Office. The start time is scheduled for Sunday, February 18 at 3 am GMT.

The preliminary card starts at 1 am GMT. The early prelims start at 11:30 pm GMT on Saturday, February 17. Live stream is available on UFC Fight Pass.

When does UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria start in Australia?

In Australia, UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria airs live stream on Kayo. The start time is scheduled for Sunday, February 18 at 2 pm AEDT.

The preliminary card starts at 12 pm AEDT on Kayo. The early prelims start at 10:30 am AEDT on UFC Fight Pass.

How to stream UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria in other countries?

MMA fans in other selected countries can stream UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria live on UFC Fight Pass, via local providers and with VPN, such as ExpressVPN.

Date and time vary by location.

Full fight card

The current UFC 298: Volkanovski vs Topuria fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria, featherweight – Volkanovski’s UFC featherweight title

Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa, middleweight

Geoff Neal vs. Ian Machado Garry, welterweight

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Henry Cejudo, bantamweight

Anthony Hernandez vs. Roman Kopylov, middleweight

Prelims

Amanda Lemos vs. Mackenzie Dern, women’s strawweight

Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Justin Tafa, heavyweight

Rinya Nakamura vs. Carlos Vera, bantamweight

Mingyang Zhang vs. Brendson Ribeiro, light heavyweight

Early prelims