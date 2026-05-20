Tyson vs Mayweather exhibition moved to fall due to broken hand

The exhibition boxing match between Mike Tyson and Floyd Mayweather Jr. is still on, but has been moved to fall. The bout, which was announced last September as “signed” for this spring, has been postponed after Tyson suffered a broken hand in training.

The new date, venue, and broadcast details are expected to be announced shortly, according to a press release issued on Wednesday.

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Tyson (50-7, 44 KOs), who turns 60 on June 30, returned to the ring as a professional boxer last August. The contest saw the Brooklyn native and former undisputed heavyweight champion go the full eight-round distance with Jake Paul (12-2, 7 KOs).

Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs) is scheduled to face former kickboxing champion Mike Zambidis in a “full-contact” exhibition bout on June 27 in Athens, Greece. The 49-year-old native of Grand Rapids, MI, was also announced to face Manny Pacquiao (62-8-3, 39 KOs) in a professional rematch in September.

Further details are expected to follow in the coming weeks.