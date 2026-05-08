Floyd Mayweather faces Mike Zambidis in ‘full-contact’ exhibition bout

Floyd Mayweather is set to face former kickboxing champion Mike Zambidis in a “full-contact” exhibition bout on June 27. The event titled “Battle of the Legends” airs live on pay-per-view from the Telekom Center Athens in Marousi, Greece.

The announcement on Thursday did not specify the weight class or number of rounds. Tickets can be purchased via More.com.

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In February, it was announced that Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs) would return to professional boxing to face Manny Pacquiao (62-8-3, 39 KOs) in a rematch. The contest was set to take place at the Sphere in Las Vegas, live on Netflix.

The second Pacquiao fight was expected to follow an exhibition with Mike Tyson (50-7, 44 KOs), which was scheduled for April in Congo but did not materialise. According to reports, the rematch with Pacquiao – announced as a pro boxing match – has also been facing uncertainty.

Floyd Mayweather vs Mike Zambidis

Five-division, 15-time world champion Floyd Mayweather Jr. last fought as a professional in August 2017 in Las Vegas, defeating Conor McGregor by a 10th-round TKO. In his previous exhibition bout in August 2024 in Mexico City, the 49-year-old native of Grand Rapids, Michigan, faced John Gotti III for the second time.

“This is an opportunity for me to sharpen my skills for what’s to come this year,” Mayweather said. “I’ve never fought in Greece before, but I look forward to experiencing their beautiful country and meeting their people.”

“Mike Zambidis has achieved a lot in his sport, but I’ve stayed sharp and I’m ready for anything thrown my way.”

Zambidis, 45, has compiled a record of 158-22 with 87 KOs in kickboxing and boxing, and has won various titles. Over the course of his career, the native of Porto Rafti, Athens, became the 2002 K-1 World MAX Oceania Champion and also reached the semi-finals of K-1 World MAX twice, in 2010 and 2012.

“It’s an incredible thrill for me to face the great Floyd Mayweather,” Zambidis said. “I have faced many of the best fighters of several disciplines, but I am looking forward to testing my skills against one of the greatest boxers of all time and I’m very happy to be having this experience in front of my beloved Greek people.”

Further details, including broadcast times, are expected to follow shortly.