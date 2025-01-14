Tyson Fury announces retirement after two losses to Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury announces his retirement from boxing. The British former heavyweight champion fought twice in 2024, losing both bouts against Oleksandr Usyk of Ukraine.

Fury (34-2-1, 24 KOs) and Usyk (23-0, 14 KOs) first met last May, battling it out for the undisputed heavyweight title. The latter secured an eight-count in the ninth round and took the victory by split decision.

Fury was looking to take revenge in a rematch held in December. However, the second fight also went in favor of Usyk, who came out on top by unanimous decision. Both times, Fury stated he believed he had won the fight.

“I’m going to make this short and sweet,” 36-year-old Tyson Fury said in a video posted on social media. “I’d like to announce my retirement from boxing.”

“It’s been a blast. I’ve loved every single minute of it, and I’m going to end with this: Dick Turpin wore a mask. God bless everybody, and see you on the other side.”

As noted by ESPN, Tyson Fury previously announced his retirement four times: in November 2013, in October 2016, August 2017, and April 2022. His longest absence from the ring was approximately 2 and a half years, from November 2015 to June 2018.

Over the course of his career, Tyson Fury earned a number of notable victories. Among these, on November 28, 2015, he defeated Wladimir Klitschko by unanimous decision to claim the IBF, WBA, and WBO heavyweight titles.

On February 22, 2020, Fury stopped Deontay Wilder in the seventh round of their rematch after fighting the latter to a split draw two years earlier. On October 9, 2021, Fury stopped Wilder in the 11th round of their trilogy fight.

Fury’s most recent victory came on October 28, 2023, when he took a split decision against former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.