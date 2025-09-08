Photos: Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley face off outside The O2

Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley faced off for the first time outside The O2 in London – the arena where they clash next month. The two interim heavyweight champions headline Queensberry’s “All or Nothing” event on October 25.

Parker (36-3, 24 KOs) of New Zealand is the former WBO heavyweight champion, and he currently holds the organization’s interim title. The 33-year-old native of South Auckland makes the second defense of his belt, following a second-round TKO of Martin Bakole in February.

Fabio Wardley (19-0-1, 18 KOs) of Ipswich, England, is the interim WBA heavyweight champion. The undefeated 30-year-old won the strap in June, scoring a 10th-round knockout over Justis Huni.

Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley face off outside The O2 in London, Greenwich, England, on September 8, 2025 | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley pose outside The O2 in London, Greenwich, England, on September 8, 2025 | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

On the Parker vs Wardley undercard, Denzel Bentley (21-3-1, 17 KOs) of the UK faces Mexico-based Endry Saavedra (17-1-1, 14 KOs) of Venezuela at middleweight. An all-English light heavyweight bout pits Lewis Edmondson (11-1, 3 KOs) against Ezra Taylor (12-0, 8 KOs).

Additionally, Royston Barney-Smith (14-0, 7 KOs) and Danny Quartermaine (13-0-1, 4 KOs) square off in an all-English battle at super featherweight.