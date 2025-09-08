Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Photos: Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley face off outside The O2

Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley face off for the first time outside The O2 in London - the arena where they clash in October

BoxingNewsPhotos
By Parviz Iskenderov
0Comments
Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley face off outside The O2
Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley face off outside The O2 in London, Greenwich, England, on September 8, 2025 | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley faced off for the first time outside The O2 in London – the arena where they clash next month. The two interim heavyweight champions headline Queensberry’s “All or Nothing” event on October 25.

Parker (36-3, 24 KOs) of New Zealand is the former WBO heavyweight champion, and he currently holds the organization’s interim title. The 33-year-old native of South Auckland makes the second defense of his belt, following a second-round TKO of Martin Bakole in February.

Fabio Wardley (19-0-1, 18 KOs) of Ipswich, England, is the interim WBA heavyweight champion. The undefeated 30-year-old won the strap in June, scoring a 10th-round knockout over Justis Huni.

Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley face off outside The O2
Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley face off outside The O2 in London, Greenwich, England, on September 8, 2025 | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley face off outside The O2
Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley face off outside The O2 in London, Greenwich, England, on September 8, 2025 | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley face off outside The O2
Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley face off outside The O2 in London, Greenwich, England, on September 8, 2025 | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley face off outside The O2
Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley face off outside The O2 in London, Greenwich, England, on September 8, 2025 | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley pose outside The O2
Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley pose outside The O2 in London, Greenwich, England, on September 8, 2025 | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley pose outside The O2
Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley pose outside The O2 in London, Greenwich, England, on September 8, 2025 | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley pose outside The O2
Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley pose outside The O2 in London, Greenwich, England, on September 8, 2025 | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry
Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley pose outside The O2
Joseph Parker and Fabio Wardley pose outside The O2 in London, Greenwich, England, on September 8, 2025 | Leigh Dawney/Queensberry

On the Parker vs Wardley undercard, Denzel Bentley (21-3-1, 17 KOs) of the UK faces Mexico-based Endry Saavedra (17-1-1, 14 KOs) of Venezuela at middleweight. An all-English light heavyweight bout pits Lewis Edmondson (11-1, 3 KOs) against Ezra Taylor (12-0, 8 KOs).

Additionally, Royston Barney-Smith (14-0, 7 KOs) and Danny Quartermaine (13-0-1, 4 KOs) square off in an all-English battle at super featherweight.

Share this
Comments
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

Latest News

View all
Newsletter
Leave a comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.
Got a tip?
We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.
Send a tip
Newsletter
Get top stories directly in your inbox.
© 2025 FIGHTMAG. All Rights Reserved.