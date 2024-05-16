Tyson Fury: Thank you Oleksandr Usyk for turning up & challenging me

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk previewed their highly anticipated bout at the final pre-fight press conference. The undefeated heavyweight champions battle it out for the undisputed title live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on May 18.
The 12-round contest is set to crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the four-belt era. British 35-year-old Tyson Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) brings his WBC title and looks to claim the unified WBA, WBO and IBF belts.
“I’m going to make this short and simple,” Tyson Fury said at the final pre-fight press conference. “I want to thank God for the victory that I’ve received already. And I want to thank everyone involved for putting this massive event on.”
“I want to thank Usyk for turning up and challenging me,” said the Manchester native, who received a cut in sparring in February that resulted in the postponement of the fight. “And that’s about it. Thank you to all the fans that traveled over to support me because I know it’s tough times at the moment and money is hard. So, I aim to put on a show.”
“I’m ready. I’ve got nothing to say apart from I’m ready for a good fight. And if it’s tough or easy, either way, I’ll be ready.”
Oleksandr Usyk: Let’s make history!
Oleksandr Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) of Simferopol, Crimea, Ukraine puts his WBA, WBO and IBF straps on the line. The undefeated 37-year-old former undisputed cruiserweight champion looks to beat Fury, land the WBC belt and become a two-weight undisputed champion.
“I’m excited,” Oleksandr Usyk said. “I’m grateful for His Excellency, the reason this fight happened. Let’s make history!”
There was no final press conference faceoff. Tyson Fury refused to make eye contact with Oleksandr Usyk.
In the co-main event, Australian Jai Opetaia (24-0, 19 KOs) and Mairis Briedis (28-2, 20 KOs) of Latvia square off in a rematch. The former IBF cruiserweight champions battle it out for the vacant title.
Also on the card, Welsh Joe Cordina (17-0, 9 KOs) defends his IBF junior lightweight strap against Anthony Cacace (21-1, 7 KO) of Northern Ireland. Undefeated Cuban Frank Sanchez (24-0, 17 KOs) meets Agit Kabayel (24-0, 16 KOs) of Germany in a WBC heavyweight title eliminator. Plus, Swedish cruiserweight Robin Sirwan Safar (16-0, 12 KOs) goes up against former light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev (35-4-1, 29 KOs).