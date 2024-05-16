Tyson Fury: Thank you Oleksandr Usyk for turning up & challenging me

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk previewed their highly anticipated bout at the final pre-fight press conference. The undefeated heavyweight champions battle it out for the undisputed title live from Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on May 18.

The 12-round contest is set to crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion of the four-belt era. British 35-year-old Tyson Fury (33-0-1, 24 KOs) brings his WBC title and looks to claim the unified WBA, WBO and IBF belts.

“I’m going to make this short and simple,” Tyson Fury said at the final pre-fight press conference. “I want to thank God for the victory that I’ve received already. And I want to thank everyone involved for putting this massive event on.”

“I want to thank Usyk for turning up and challenging me,” said the Manchester native, who received a cut in sparring in February that resulted in the postponement of the fight. “And that’s about it. Thank you to all the fans that traveled over to support me because I know it’s tough times at the moment and money is hard. So, I aim to put on a show.”

“I’m ready. I’ve got nothing to say apart from I’m ready for a good fight. And if it’s tough or easy, either way, I’ll be ready.”

Fury vs Usyk press conference stage | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Tyson Fury | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Fury vs Usyk press conference | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Tyson Fury | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Tyson Fury | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Oleksandr Usyk: Let’s make history!

Oleksandr Usyk (21-0, 14 KOs) of Simferopol, Crimea, Ukraine puts his WBA, WBO and IBF straps on the line. The undefeated 37-year-old former undisputed cruiserweight champion looks to beat Fury, land the WBC belt and become a two-weight undisputed champion.

“I’m excited,” Oleksandr Usyk said. “I’m grateful for His Excellency, the reason this fight happened. Let’s make history!”

Oleksandr Usyk | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

There was no final press conference faceoff. Tyson Fury refused to make eye contact with Oleksandr Usyk.

Fury vs Usyk undercard press conference | Mikey Williams/Top Rank

In the co-main event, Australian Jai Opetaia (24-0, 19 KOs) and Mairis Briedis (28-2, 20 KOs) of Latvia square off in a rematch. The former IBF cruiserweight champions battle it out for the vacant title.

Also on the card, Welsh Joe Cordina (17-0, 9 KOs) defends his IBF junior lightweight strap against Anthony Cacace (21-1, 7 KO) of Northern Ireland. Undefeated Cuban Frank Sanchez (24-0, 17 KOs) meets Agit Kabayel (24-0, 16 KOs) of Germany in a WBC heavyweight title eliminator. Plus, Swedish cruiserweight Robin Sirwan Safar (16-0, 12 KOs) goes up against former light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev (35-4-1, 29 KOs).