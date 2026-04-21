Two fights confirmed for Davis vs Albright 2 undercard

Two fights are confirmed for the undercard of the Keyshawn Davis vs. Nahir Albright rematch, as Kelvin Davis faces Peter Dobson and Yan Santana takes on Cristian Cruz. The event takes place at Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, on May 16.

Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster. The card airs live on DAZN.

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Davis (15-1, 8 KOs) of Long Island, New York, and Dobson (17-3, 10 KOs) of The Bronx, New York, square off in a 10-round welterweight bout.

The 29-year-old southpaw Davis suffered his first pro defeat last June, dropping a majority decision to Albright.

Dobson, 35, knocked out Jorge Humberto Rodriguez Regalado in the first round in March, bouncing back from three straight losses.

Santana (16-0, 13 KOs) of the Dominican Republic and Mexico’s Cruz (24-7-2, 12 KOs) meet in a 10-round featherweight bout.

Unbeaten 26-year-old Santana makes his first ring appearance of 2026, having stopped Alexis Eduardo Molina last November to secure his third win of the year.

Cruz, 29, was also last in action in November, fighting Muhammad Yaqubov to a split draw.

Atop the fight card, Norfolk’s former champion Keyshawn Davis (14-0, 10 KOs) faces Philadelphia’s Nahir Albright (17-2-1, 7 KOs) in a super lightweight rematch.

The co-feature is a welterweight bout between former champion Brian Norman Jr. (28-1, 22 KOs) of Decatur, Georgia, and Canada’s Josh Wagner (19-2, 10 KOs).

The event is also set to feature Norfolk’s welterweight Keon Davis (4-0, 3 KOs) and super featherweight Dedrick Crocklem (6-0, 3 KOs) of Tacoma, Washington. The full fight card is expected to be announced shortly.