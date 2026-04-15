Keyshawn Davis faces Nahir Albright in mid-May rematch in Norfolk

The rematch between former champion Keyshawn Davis and Nahir Albright is confirmed for May 16 at Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA. The scheduled 12-round super lightweight contest marks the first Top Rank event on DAZN.

Davis (14-0, 10 KOs) and Albright (17-2-1, 7 KOs) first met in October 2023 in Rosenberg, Texas. On the night, Davis was awarded a majority decision victory, which was later overturned to a no decision after he tested positive for marijuana.

Advertisement

Last June, the two fighters were involved in a backstage altercation following Albright’s victory over Davis’ brother, Kelvin Davis.

Keyshawn Davis returned to the ring in January, scoring a 12th-round TKO over Jamaine Ortiz. The outing was his first fight in almost a year, since he stopped Denys Berinchyk in the fourth round to claim the WBO lightweight title. The 27-year-old Norfolk native was scheduled to make his first championship defense against Edwin De Los Santos last June, but missed weight and the fight was canceled.

“Norfolk! I’m coming home with a purpose,” Davis said. “Since my last fight, I’ve grown sharper, stronger, and more focused than ever. On May 16, you’re going to see the best version of Keyshawn Davis. ‘The Businessman’ is ready to handle business in front of my people! It means everything to be kicking off this new era for Top Rank on DAZN. I’m honored to lead the charge and show the world what this next chapter looks like. Norfolk, stand up – we’re putting on a show!”

Philadelphia’s 30-year-old Nahir Albright fought Frank Martin to a unanimous draw in February, which was his first outing since his victory over Kelvin Davis.

“All my life I have been an overcomer,” Albright said. “Starting from when I was a kid, I fought my way to this position, tough fight after tough fight. And I’m still standing tall. This fight is another obstacle to jump over. I’m ready and grateful.”

The co-feature on the card is a 10-round welterweight bout between former champion Brian Norman Jr. (28-1, 22 KOs) and Josh Wagner (19-2, 10 KOs).

Norman, 25, of Decatur, Georgia, returns to action after losing his WBO title to Devin Haney by decision last November. Canada’s 33-year-old Wagner comes off a decision defeat to Harlem Eubank, also last November.

The Davis vs. Albright 2 undercard is scheduled to feature welterweights Kelvin Davis (15-1, 8 KOs) and Keon Davis (4-0, 3 KOs) in separate bouts. Their respective opponents, along with the rest of the lineup, are expected to be announced shortly.

Tickets for the event go on sale Thursday, April 16, at 10:00 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster.