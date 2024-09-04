Subscribe
Troy Isley, brothers Kelvin & Keon Davis set for Davis vs Lemos undercard in Norfolk

Keyshawn Davis' homecoming ring appearance against Gustavo Daniel Lemos confirmed

By Parviz Iskenderov
Troy Isley next fight lands on Keyshawn Davis vs Gustavo Daniel Lemos undercard
Troy Isley is set for his next fight on the Keyshawn Davis vs Gustavo Daniel Lemos undercard at Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA, USA on November 8, 2024 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Unbeaten middleweight Troy Isley, undefeated junior welterweight Kelvin Davis and U.S. Olympic trials champion Keon Davis are all set for their next fights at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia on Friday, November 8. The event is headlined by Keyshawn Davis in his homecoming ring appearance against Gustavo Daniel Lemos of Argentina.

Troy Isley (13-0, 5 KOs) goes through the ropes for the third time this year. In his previous outing in June, the 25-year-old native of Washington, D.C. scored a unanimous decision against Javier Martinez. In March, he stopped Marcos Hernandez in the seventh round.

Kelvin Davis (13-0, 7 KOs) is coming off the win by majority decision against Kevin Johnson in July. In March, the 27-year-old southpaw of Long Island, New York TKO’d Mario Ezequiel Sayal Lozano in the second round.

Norfolk’s 23-year-old Keon Davis makes his pro boxing debut.

Their respective opponents, as well as other bouts featured on the Davis vs Lemos undercard, are expected to be confirmed shortly.

Keyshawn Davis (11-0, 7 KOs) and Gustavo Daniel Lemos (29-1, 19 KOs) square off in a 10-round bout at lightweight. The contest was originally reported in August. The formal fight announcement is set to be made at a launch press conference on Thursday, September 5 at Attucks Theatre in Norfolk, VA.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

