Keyshawn Davis to face Gustavo Daniel Lemos in Norfolk, Virginia in November

The bout between Keyshawn Davis and Gustavo Daniel Lemos is reportedly being finalized for November 8 at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. The lightweight contest pits the unbeaten local favorite against the once-beaten competitor of Argentina.

Keyshawn Davis (11-0, 7 KOs) is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Miguel Madueno in July on the Stevenson vs Harutyunyan undercard in Newark, NJ. In February in Las Vegas, the 25-year-old Norfolk native stopped former world champion Jose Pedraza in the sixth round.

Gustavo Daniel Lemos (29-1, 19 KOs) looks to return to winning ways. The 28-year-old of Tres Arroyos, Buenos Aires suffered his first career defeat via a controversial unanimous decision against Richardson Hitchins in April in Las Vegas.

According to Mike Coppinger citing sources, the 135 lbs clash is set to headline the Top Rank card live on ESPN. The promotion is yet to make a formal announcement.

In addition, according to BoxingScene, Brian Norman Jr 26-0 (20 KOs) is expected to defend his WBO welterweight title in the co-feature against an opponent to be determined. The 23-year-old native of Decatur, GA landed the interim belt by knockout in the 10th round against Giovani Santillan in May in San Diego.

Norman was elevated to a full champion, after Omaha’s undisputed 147 lbs champion Terence Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) moved up to light middleweight and vacated the titles.

The November 8 date, however, is yet to be concrete for the above reported showdowns, as per Top Rank official: “The whole situation is fluid and it’s being worked on.”

In summary, the Davis vs Lemos matchup is highly expected, but yet to be confirmed and added to the list of upcoming boxing events.