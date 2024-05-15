Rose Namajunas vs Maycee Barber to headline UFC Denver card in July

The bout between Rose Namajunas and Maycee Barber has been reportedly set as the headliner for UFC card on July 13 in Denver, CO. The venue accommodating the Fight Night event is yet to be determined. The pair battles it out at flyweight.

No. 6 Namajunas (12-6) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin looks for her second straight victory. The 31-year-old former two-time strawweight champion returned to winning ways in March, scoring a unanimous decision against Amanda Ribas.

No. 4 Barber (14-2) brings to the Octagon six straight victories. The 25-year-old native of Greeley, Colorado defeated Katlyn Cerminara by UD also in March.

The Namajunas vs Barber bout was reported by Ariel Helwani via post on X. The promotion is yet to confirm the matchup.

The current lineup for UFC Denver 2024 looks as the following: