Tito Sanchez faces Erik Ruiz in Indio in April

Unbeaten Jose Tito Sanchez takes on Erik Ruiz at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on Thursday, April 4. The pair battles it out in the main event of Golden Boy Fight Night. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at super bantamweight.

Cathedral City, California-based Jose Tito Sanchez (12-0, 7 KOs) brings to the ring his WBC Continental Latino title. The 24-year-old is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Walter Santibanes last December at the same venue. Last July and January, the native of Rancho Mirage, California stopped Carlos Caraballo and Jorge Sanchez in the third and fourth round, respectively.

“I want to thank Miguel Cotto Promotions and Golden Boy Promotions for giving me another opportunity to be fighting in my hometown on April 4,” Sanchez said. “After the war I won back in December against Santibanes, I get to be the main event again against Erik Ruiz. I know that it will be another exciting fight, and I am inviting everyone to be there and to come and support. Don’t miss out and stay tuned.”

Erik Ruiz (17-10-1, 7 KOs) lost three of his previous bouts. The Oxnard, California native dropped a unanimous decision against Alan Picasso Romero on Munguia vs Ryder undercard in January. Last December, the 31-year-old southpaw made his ring return after five years of layoff and was defeated by Lawrence Newton also by UD. His most recent win goes back to June 2018, when he stopped Mario Diaz Maldonado in the eighth round.

“I’m here to show that even though I was away from boxing for 5 years, I still have the ability to train hard and put on a great fight for the fans,” said Ruiz. “I don’t know much about my opponent, but what I do know is that he is going to have a very tough fight in front of him. The fans can expect an exciting, action-packed fight from the first round until the final bell.”

The bouts featured on Sanchez vs Ruiz undercard are expected to be announced shortly.