Tim Tszyu vs Sebastian Fundora weigh-in video

Tim Tszyu and Sebastian Fundora battle it out for the unified WBO and WBC super welterweight titles in the main event live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 30. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
Unbeaten Australian Tim Tszyu (24-0, 17 KOs) is a reigning WBO champion. Coachella’s Sebastian Fundora (20-1-1, 13 KOs) is a former WBC interim titleholder. The vacant WBC belt is also on the line.
To be eligible for the title, the fighters must make the required 154-pound championship limit. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.
In the co-main event, Las Vegas native Rolando “Rolly” Romero (15-1, 13 KOs) defends his WBA super lightweight title against Mexico’s Isaac Cruz (25-2-1, 17 KOs). The weight limit is 140 lbs.
Also on the PPV card, Cuban two-division world champion Erislandy Lara (29-3-3, 17 KOs) defends his WBA middleweight belt against Michael Zerafa (31-4, 19 KOs) of Australia. The championship limit is 160 lbs.
Kicking off the action, Mexico’s WBC flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez (20-2, 15 KOs) defends his title against Angelino Cordova (18-0-1, 12 KOs) of Venezuela. The limit is 112 lbs.
Among Tszyu vs Fundora prelims, unbeaten southpaw Elijah Garcia (16-0, 13 KOs) of Glendale, Arizona and Kyrone Davis (18-3-1, 6 KOs) of Monmouth County, New Jersey clash at middleweight. Plus, Brian Mendoza (22-3, 16 KOs) of Albuquerque, New Mexico and Serhii Bohachuk (23-1, 23 KOs) of Ukraine go head to head for the interim WBC 154-pound title.
Get Tszyu vs Fundora full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.
Tszyu vs Fundora fight card
Main card
- Tim Tszyu vs. Sebastian Fundora, 12 rounds, super welterweight – Tszyu’s WBO title, vacant WBC title
- Rolando Romero vs. Isaac Cruz, 12 rounds, super lightweight – Romero’s WBA title
- Erislandy Lara vs. Michael Zerafa, 12 rounds, middleweight – Lara’s WBA title
- Julio Cesar Martinez vs. Angelino Cordova, 12 rounds, flyweight – Martinez’s WBC title
Preliminary card
- Elijah Garcia vs. Kyrone Davis, 10 rounds, middleweight
- Serhii Bohachuk vs. Brian Mendoza, 12 rounds, super welterweight – interim WBC title
Non-televised prelims
- Mirco Cuello vs. Sulaiman Segawa, 8 rounds, featherweight
- Curmel Moton vs. Anthony Cuba, 6 rounds, super featherweight
- Justin Viloria vs. Erick Garcia Benitez, 6 rounds, super featherweight
- Kaipo Gallegos vs. Eric Howard, 6 rounds, super featherweight
- Adrian Neaves vs. Steven Walker, 4 rounds, super lightweight