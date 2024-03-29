Tim Tszyu: Of course Sebastian Fundora got height, but we all bleed the same blood

Australia’s world champion Tim Tszyu faces American contender Sebastian Fundora in the main event live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 30. The pair battles it out for the unified super welterweight title with two belts on the line. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Sydney’s unbeaten 29-year-old Tim Tszyu (24-0, 17 KOs) brings to the ring his WBO title. The vacant WBC belt is also at stake.

Tszyu was originally scheduled to fight former welterweight champion Keith Thurman. The latter got injured and was replaced by Fundora (20-1-1, 13 KOs), who was scheduled to fight Serhii Bohachuk on the undercard.

“We’re finally here,” Tim Tszyu said at the final pre-fight press conference. “It’s been a long road, but I’ve dreamt of this moment my whole life. Everything I’ve done has led to this point.”

“The show goes on and destiny awaits. Saturday night we get to fight for the belts. It’s all about collecting belts and collecting legacy. We’re going to show that the Tszyu name is the greatest boxing family of all time.”

Tim Tszyu at the press conference | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

“It’s quite hard to prepare for a fighter like Fundora. But a true champion rises to the occasion. I came here as a throwback fighter and that’s what I want to be. I’m living the way I speak. I’m here to do exactly what I say.”

“Of course he’s got height, but we all bleed the same blood. There’s no difference between us. I’m taking inspiration from Mike Tyson and everything he did into this fight.”

“Every moment has led to this. In 2009 I came here to watch Manny Pacquiao fight Miguel Cotto and it was in my brain that this was where I wanted to be. Now I see Miguel Cotto sitting right here and it’s unbelievable.”

Tim Tszyu at the press conference | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Tim Tszyu at the press conference | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Tim Tszyu at the press conference | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

“He’s coming in for the brawl. He’s good at what he does and it’s all about eliminating what he does and showing what he’s not good at.”

“This is step one to where I want to be. There’s plenty of big super fights to be made in the near future.”

Sebastian Fundora: This is the best fight you can make in the division

Sebastian Fundora is a former interim WBC super welterweight champion. Coachella’s 26-year-old looks to return to winning ways after his defeat against Brian Mendoza last April, and become a new champion.

“What a change of events. From opening the card to headlining in the fight capital of the world of Las Vegas,” Sebastian Fundora said. “This is a big opportunity that we’re going to take advantage of on Saturday night.

“This is the moment and the time for me to become world champion. My sister did it six months ago, and now it’s my turn.”

Sebastian Fundora at the press conference | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Sebastian Fundora at the press conference | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

“Losses happen in boxing. I made a mistake and I paid for it. Everything has still lined up the way it should be and now we have a chance to find out who the best fighter at 154 pounds is.”

“I expect the best from Tim Tszyu. This is the best fight you can make in the division. He’s number one right now and we’ll crown a new champion on Saturday night.”

“I always look at myself as the underdog. Now It’s just time to prove again what we’re made of. I’m so thankful to fight for my dream on Saturday night.”

Tim Tszyu and Sebastian Fundora go face to face | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Tim Tszyu and Sebastian Fundora go face to face | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Tim Tszyu and Sebastian Fundora at the press conference | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

In the co-feature to Tszyu vs Fundora, Las Vegas native Rolando “Rolly” Romero (15-1, 13 KOs) defends his WBA super lightweight title against Isaac Cruz (25-2-1, 17 KOs) of Mexico. Also on the card, Cuban two-division world champion Erislandy Lara (29-3-3, 17 KOs) defends his WBA middleweight title against Michael Zerafa (31-4, 19 KOs) of Australia. Kicking off the action, Mexico’s WBC flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez (20-2, 15 KOs) defemds his belt against Angelino Cordova (18-0-1, 12 KOs) of Venezuela.