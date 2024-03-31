Subscribe
Tim Tszyu vs Sebastian Fundora post-fight press conference

Tszyu vs Fundora for unified super welterweight title at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov
Tim Tszyu vs Sebastian Fundora post-fight press conference follows their main event bout at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 30. The pair battles it out for the unified super welterweight title with Tszyu’s WBO and vacant WBC belts on the line.

Also partaking in the post-fight press conference other fighters battling it out on the night. In the co-main event, Rolando “Rolly” Romero defends his WBA super lightweight title against Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz.

Also on the card, Erislandy Lara defends his WBA middleweight title against Michael Zerafa. Plus, Julio Cesar Martinez defends his WBC flyweight title against Angelino Cordova.

Get Tszyu vs Fundora full fight card results.

Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.

