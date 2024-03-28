Tim Tszyu vs Sebastian Fundora final pre-fight press conference

Australia’s world champion Tim Tszyu faces American contender Sebastian Fundora in the main event live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 30. The pair squares off in the 12-round bout with two belts on the line. Following the Grand Arrivals, the athletes host the final pre-fight press conference, preview their bout and go face to face.

Unbeaten Tim Tszyu (24-0, 17 KOs) brings to the ring his WBO title, while the vacant WBC belt is also up for grabs. Former interim champion Sebastian Fundora (20-1-1, 13 KOs) looks to get back in the win column and claim the straps.

Also partaking in the press conference the co-main event fighters, Rolando Romero (15-1, 13 KOs) and Isaac Cruz (25-2-1, 17 KOs). The Las Vegas native defends his WBA super lightweight title against the contender of Mexico.

As well Tszyu vs Fundora PPV undercard fighters, Cuban two-division world champion and current WBA middleweight titleholder Erislandy Lara (29-3-3, 17 KOs) and challenger Michael Zerafa (31-4, 19 KOs) of Australia. Plus Mexico’s WBC flyweight champion Julio Cesar Martinez (20-2, 15 KOs) and contender Angelino Cordova (18-0-1, 12 KOs) of Venezuela.