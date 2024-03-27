Tim Tszyu vs Sebastian Fundora grand arrivals & media workout

Australian world champion Tim Tszyu and American contender Sebastian Fundora square off in the main event live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 30. The pair battles it out for the unified super welterweight title. Kicking off the fight week for their highly anticipated clash, the fighters make Grand Arrivals and show off their skills at a media workout.

Tim Tszyu (24-0, 17 KOs) defends his WBO title, while the vacant WBC belt is also on the line. Former interim champion Sebastian Fundora (20-1-1, 13 KOs) makes his first attempt to claim the major belts.

Also partaking in the media workout other fighters going through the ropes on the night. In the co-main event, Rolando “Rolly” Romero (15-1, 13 KOs) of Las Vegas defends his WBA super lightweight title against Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz (25-2-1, 17 KOs) of Mexico.

Also on the card, Cuban two-division world champion Erislandy Lara (29-3-3, 17 KOs) defends his WBA middleweight title against Michael Zerafa (31-4, 19 KOs) of Australia. Kicking off the action, Mexican Julio Cesar Martinez (20-2, 15 KOs) defends his WBC flyweight title against Angelino Cordova (18-0-1, 12 KOs) of Venezuela.