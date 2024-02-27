Tim Tszyu to appear at NRL Las Vegas Fan Fest

Australia’s reigning WBO junior middleweight champion Tim Tszyu nears his clash with two-division champion Keith Thurman of Clearwater, Florida. The pair battles it out live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 30. The non-title contest is scheduled for 12 rounds at 155-pound catchweight.

Ahead of the showdown, Tszyu is set to take center stage at the Fan Fest leading up to the debut of National Rugby League season. The event is held on Thursday, February 29 at Fremont Street Experience in Downtown Las Vegas. It also includes the NRL Teams and live musical performances.

The Sydney native’s appearance at National Rugby League Las Vegas Fan Fest, follows the event early February, when he made the rounds at Radio Row ahead of Super Sunday.

In addition to the fan fest, Tim Tszyu is also scheduled to attend the 2024 season-opening games at Allegiant Stadium on March 2 in Las Vegas. The first game features Sea Eagles up against Rabbitohs, while the second game pits Roosters against Broncos.

In the co-feature to Thurman vs Tszyu, Rolando Romero defends his WBA super lightweight title against Isaac Cruz. Also on the card, Erislandy Lara defends his WBA middleweight title against Michael Zerafa. Plus, Sebastian Fundora and Serhii Bohachuk go head to head for the vacant WBC super welterweight title.