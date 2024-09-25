Tim Tszyu: ‘Megastar’ Nikita Tszyu fights in Australia, U.S. debut ‘for sure’ in future

Tim Tszyu nears his upcoming title fight against Bakhram Murtazaliev on October 19 at Caribe Royale Orlando in Orlando, FL. Australia’s former world champion looks to dethrone the defending IBF super welterweight titleholder and get atop the 154 lbs division for the second time.

Tszyu (24-1, 17 KOs) returns to the U.S. after his first career defeat in March, when he lost his WBO belt in a “bloodbath” against Sebastian Fundora. Early on, the fight saw the Australian suffering a huge cut from an accidental elbow. He continued fighting till the end, but dropped a split decision.

“This is another big opportunity for me to come back to the U.S. in front of a big audience and fight for another world title,” Tim Tszyu said at a virtual press conference Tuesday. “I can’t wait to grab the opportunity with both hands.”

“I’m bringing the heat. Hopefully he doesn’t take a step back, because everyone knows my style. Hopefully there’s less blood from me this fight, but we’re definitely going to bring the fans a fight to remember.”

Going up against undefeated Bakhram Murtazaliev (22-0, 16 KOs), the son of former undisputed super lightweight champion Kostya Tszyu, Tim Tszyu looks to fix the derailed plan of a “big time” fighting in the U.S. The 29-year-old Sydney native gets support from his family, including younger brother Nikita, who in the lead up to his own fight in August said that Tim deserved to face an “elite world ranked fighter” for a title.

Nikita Tszyu (10-0, 8 KOs) is fresh off the win by TKO in the ninth round against Koen Mazoudier. The 26-year-old southpaw has been the first string boxer on the local scene for quite some time now.

“I am not too sure about Nikita,” Tim Tszyu told FIGHTMAG when asked if there was a plan for Nikita to make his U.S. debut. “He is doing pay-per-view in Australia. It’s so early in his career and he is already on a pay-per-view platform.”

“So it’s hard to just completely disappear and come to America, when you are already a megastar in Australia.”

“So, I think for the moment he is continuing on in Australia. But in the near future, yeah, for sure you will see Nikita in America. He brings a style that a lot of Americans would love.”

Among the bouts featured on the Murtazaliev vs Tszyu undercard, unbeaten Cuban Yoenis Tellez (8-0, 6 KOs) takes on Venezuelan-born Las Vegas-based Johan Gonzalez (35-3, 34 KOs) at super welterweight. Plus, Mexican-born Australia-based Mateo Tapia (17-0, 10 KOs) meets Endry Saavedra (16-1, 13 KOs) of Mexico by way of Venezuela at middleweight.