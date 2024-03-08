Elijah Garcia: I want to achieve my goals & Kyrone Davis is standing in my way

Unbeaten middleweight Elijah Garcia takes on veteran contender Kyrone Davis live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, March 30. The 10-round bout is featured on the top of prelims, leading to the PPV action headlined by Keith Thurman vs Tim Tszyu.

Elijah Garcia (16-0, 13 KOs) of Glendale, Arizona won three fights 2023, including the eighth-round TKO against Jose Armando Resendiz last September. Ahead of his bout against Davis, the Phoenix-based 20-year-old says he is “hungry” for more victories.

Kyrone Davis (18-3-1, 6 KOs) of Monmouth County, New Jersey won two of his previous bouts by unanimous decision. The Wilmington, Delaware-based 29-year-old last fought in December 2023, when he beat Cruse Stewart. Early last year he came out on top against Cristian Fabian Rios.

“I feel strong and I’m preparing really well for this fight, because I know how tough an opponent Kyrone Davis is,” Elijah Garcia said from F1 Boxing Gym in Phoenix. “I’m not taking anyone lightly. He’s very experienced and he believes in his skills.”

“It’s a blessing to be fighting on Amazon Prime. It’s a new generation and I get to be a part of it. It’s very exciting and it’s an opportunity I’m coming to take advantage of.”

“I want everyone to see that I’m more than just a puncher. I know that I can go toe-to-toe with anybody. I have to look really good in this fight. I have to show the world that I’m talented and ready for the title shot.”

“I want to achieve my goals and Kyrone is standing in my way. He knows that this is a fight that he needs to win to continue fighting at this level. He’s got a lot of good experience, but I’m hungry too. I train really hard to win.”

“I’m proud of where I’m from. I wear 602 on the beltline of my trunks and that’s because I’m proud to represent Phoenix.”

Elijah Garcia | Frankie Ruiz/﻿TGB Promotions

Elijah Garcia is coached by his father and trainer Jorge Garcia.

“We’re excited to keep being in big fights and performing well,” said Jorge Garcia. “It’s important for us to stay humble. We want to entertain the fans, that’s the most important thing.”

“It’s great to see Elijah’s support, especially here in Arizona. There’s a lot of great fans here who love boxing. It’s motivating to have your people behind you.”

Elijah Garcia mitt work | Frankie Ruiz/﻿TGB Promotions

In the main event live on pay-per-view, American two-division world champion Keith Thurman faces Australia’s reigning WBO junior middleweight champion. The pair squares off in the 12-round bout at 155-pound catchweight.

Among other bouts featured on the preliminary card, Julio Cesar Martinez defends his WBC flyweight title against Angelino Cordova. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.