Three title fights confirmed for Canelo vs Mbilli undercard

The full undercard has been announced for the Canelo Alvarez vs Christian Mbilli showdown, including three world championship bouts. The event takes place at The Venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 31. The card, billed as “Mexico vs Rest of the World,” will stream live on DAZN.

In the co-feature, Mexico’s Jaime Munguia (46-2, 35 KOs) makes the first defense of his WBA super middleweight title against Nikita Zon (12-0-1, 10 KOs). Munguia claimed the belt against Armando Resendiz by unanimous decision in May.

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Mexico’s Rafael Espinoza (28-0, 24 KOs) makes the fifth defense of his WBO featherweight title against Lorenzo Parra (24-1-1, 18 KOs) of Venezuela.

Mexico’s Lindolfo Delgado (24-0, 16 KOs) and Arthur Biyarslanov (21-0, 17 KOs) contest for the vacant IBF super lightweight title.

Additionally, Mexico’s WBC Silver super bantamweight titleholder David Picasso (33-1-1, 18 KOs) faces Carl Jammes Martin (28-0, 21 KOs) of the Philippines.

In other bouts

A super featherweight matchup pits Japan’s Reito Tsutsumi (5-0, 4 KOs) against Mexico’s Raymundo Rojas Garcia (16-2, 11 KOs).

Bek Nurmaganbet (16-0, 14 KOs) of Kazakhstan and Marcos Vazquez Rodriguez (21-3-1, 10 KOs) of Mexico square off at super middleweight.

Mexico’s Carlos Emilio Rojo Vazquez (21-0, 8 KOs) and Flavius Biea (24-3, 12 KOs) of Romania battle at middleweight.

Cuba’s Brayan Leon Salgado (12-0, 9 KOs) meets Mexico’s Hector Octavio Aguirre Martinez (7-0, 3 KOs) at super middleweight.

Sultan Almohammed (5-0, 4 KOs) of Saudi Arabia and Mexico’s Erick Jahir Urvina Villegas (5-2-3, 1 KO) clash at super featherweight.

In the main event, Mexico’s former undisputed super middleweight champion Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (62-3-2, 39 KOs) challenges Montreal-based Cameroonian-French Christian Mbilli (29-0-1, 24 KOs) for his WBC 168-pound title.