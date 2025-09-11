Subscribe
The Underdog live results: Anthony Olascuaga faces Juan Carlos Camacho

The Underdog features Anthony Olascuaga defending his title against Juan Carlos Camacho, live from Fontainebleau in Las Vegas

By Parviz Iskenderov
Anthony Olascuaga faces Juan Carlos Camacho on Thursday, September 11, live from the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. The contest headlines the fight card titled The Underdog. The event is held during Canelo vs Crawford Fight Week.

Olascuaga (9-1, 6 KOs) of Los Angeles makes the third defense of his WBO flyweight title. Camacho (19-1, 8 KOs) of Puerto Rico makes his first attempt to become champion. The championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

On the undercard, Jalil Hackett (9-1, 7 KOs) and Elijah Vines (8-0, 7 KOs) clash in an eight-rounder at super welterweight. An eight-round super featherweight matchup pits Justin Viloria (9-0, 7 KOs) against Joshafat Ortiz (13-1, 6 KOs).

Also on the card is a six-round super bantamweight showdown between Emiliano Alvarado (8-0, 5 KOs) and Juan Garcia (7-0, 2 KOs). Plus, Jamar Talley (3-0, 3 KOs) meets Anthony Hollaway (9-8-3, 7 KOs) in a six-rounder at cruiserweight.

The Underdog live blog

The Underdog: How to watch and start time

The Underdog airs live on DAZN. The start time is 11:00 PM ET / 8:00 PM PT.

The Underdog results

Get The Underdog full fight card and stay tuned for live results below.

(11:00 pm ET / 8:00 pm PT)

  • Anthony Olascuaga vs. Juan Carlos Camacho
  • Jalil Hackett vs. Elijah Vines
  • Justin Viloria vs. Joshafat Ortiz
  • Emiliano Alvarado vs. Juan Garcia
  • Jamar Talley vs. Anthony Hollaway
