The Underdog live results: Anthony Olascuaga faces Juan Carlos Camacho

Anthony Olascuaga faces Juan Carlos Camacho on Thursday, September 11, live from the Fontainebleau Las Vegas. The contest headlines the fight card titled The Underdog. The event is held during Canelo vs Crawford Fight Week.

Olascuaga (9-1, 6 KOs) of Los Angeles makes the third defense of his WBO flyweight title. Camacho (19-1, 8 KOs) of Puerto Rico makes his first attempt to become champion. The championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

On the undercard, Jalil Hackett (9-1, 7 KOs) and Elijah Vines (8-0, 7 KOs) clash in an eight-rounder at super welterweight. An eight-round super featherweight matchup pits Justin Viloria (9-0, 7 KOs) against Joshafat Ortiz (13-1, 6 KOs).

Also on the card is a six-round super bantamweight showdown between Emiliano Alvarado (8-0, 5 KOs) and Juan Garcia (7-0, 2 KOs). Plus, Jamar Talley (3-0, 3 KOs) meets Anthony Hollaway (9-8-3, 7 KOs) in a six-rounder at cruiserweight.

