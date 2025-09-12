Subscribe
Photos: Canelo and Crawford face off at final presser

Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford preview their bout and face off at the final press conference

By Parviz Iskenderov
Canelo Alvarez during the press conference ahead of his bout against Terence Crawford
Canelo Alvarez during the press conference at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, on September 11, 2025 | David Becker/Getty Images for Netflix

Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford previewed their bout and went face to face at the final pre-fight press conference. They near their world championship showdown on September 13, live on Netflix from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Mexico’s 35-year-old, four-division champion Canelo (62-2-2, 39 KOs) makes the first defense of his undisputed super middleweight title during his second reign. Undefeated 37-year-old, four-division champion Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) of Omaha, NE, aims to become the undisputed champion in his third weight class.

The press conference on Thursday took place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where Canelo and Crawford answered questions from the media and faced off.

Terence Crawford makes his entrance at the press conference
Terence Crawford makes his entrance at the press conference at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, on September 11, 2025 | David Becker/Getty Images for Netflix
Canelo Alvarez makes his entrance at the press conference
Canelo Alvarez makes his entrance at the press conference at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, on September 11, 2025 | David Becker/Getty Images for Netflix
Canelo Alvarez speaks during the press conference
Canelo Alvarez speaks during the press conference at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, on September 11, 2025 | David Becker/Getty Images for Netflix
Eddy Reynoso and Canelo Alvarez
Eddy Reynoso and Canelo Alvarez during the press conference at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, on September 11, 2025 | David Becker/Getty Images for Netflix
Terence Crawford and Brian McIntyre
Terence Crawford and Brian McIntyre during the press conference at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, on September 11, 2025 | David Becker/Getty Images for Netflix
Terence Crawford speaks at the press conference
Terence Crawford speaks during the press conference at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, on September 11, 2025 | David Becker/Getty Images for Netflix
Canelo Alvarez posing with his belts
Canelo Alvarez poses with his belts during the press conference at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, on September 11, 2025 | David Becker/Getty Images for Netflix
Terence Crawford
Terence Crawford during the press conference at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, on September 11, 2025 | David Becker/Getty Images for Netflix
Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford face off at the press conference
Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford face off during the press conference at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, on September 11, 2025 | David Becker/Getty Images for Netflix
Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford face off
Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford face off during the press conference at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, on September 11, 2025 | David Becker/Getty Images for Netflix
Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford face off
Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford face off during the press conference at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, on September 11, 2025 | David Becker/Getty Images for Netflix
Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford shake hands
Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford shake hands during the press conference at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, on September 11, 2025 | David Becker/Getty Images for Netflix

Wrapping up fight week, the fighters step on the scales to make it official at the weigh-ins.

