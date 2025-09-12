Photos: Canelo and Crawford face off at final presser

Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford previewed their bout and went face to face at the final pre-fight press conference. They near their world championship showdown on September 13, live on Netflix from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Mexico’s 35-year-old, four-division champion Canelo (62-2-2, 39 KOs) makes the first defense of his undisputed super middleweight title during his second reign. Undefeated 37-year-old, four-division champion Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) of Omaha, NE, aims to become the undisputed champion in his third weight class.
The press conference on Thursday took place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where Canelo and Crawford answered questions from the media and faced off.
Wrapping up fight week, the fighters step on the scales to make it official at the weigh-ins.