Photos: Canelo and Crawford face off at final presser

Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford previewed their bout and went face to face at the final pre-fight press conference. They near their world championship showdown on September 13, live on Netflix from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Mexico’s 35-year-old, four-division champion Canelo (62-2-2, 39 KOs) makes the first defense of his undisputed super middleweight title during his second reign. Undefeated 37-year-old, four-division champion Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) of Omaha, NE, aims to become the undisputed champion in his third weight class.

The press conference on Thursday took place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where Canelo and Crawford answered questions from the media and faced off.

Terence Crawford makes his entrance at the press conference

Canelo Alvarez makes his entrance at the press conference

Canelo Alvarez speaks during the press conference

Eddy Reynoso and Canelo Alvarez during the press conference

Terence Crawford and Brian McIntyre during the press conference

Terence Crawford speaks during the press conference

Canelo Alvarez poses with his belts during the press conference

Terence Crawford during the press conference

Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford face off during the press conference

Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford face off during the press conference

Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford face off during the press conference

Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford shake hands during the press conference

Wrapping up fight week, the fighters step on the scales to make it official at the weigh-ins.