The Heist: 8-man boxing tournament in Hull, England this November – Tickets

Eight British super middleweights are set to compete in “The Heist” – a one-night, single-elimination tournament – on November 8 at Connexin Live in Hull, England. The list of participants includes Steed Woodall, Germaine Brown, James Osborne, Ellis Steward, Mark Dickinson, Murtaza Nadeem, Haaris Khan, and Sam Smith.

The concept follows the heavyweight boxing series “Bigger’s Better”, which aired live on Eurosport from 2010 to 2013.

To win the knockout contest, the eventual tournament champion must collect three victories in one evening – progressing through the opening round, semi-final, and final. Each bout is scheduled for three three-minute rounds.

As per GBM’s announcement on Saturday: “The tournament prize money increases at each stage and a £25,000 cash prize awaits the overall winner.”

Among the participants, Steed Woodall (19-3-1, 12 KOs) aims for his second straight victory since suffering a stoppage defeat to Callum Simpson in January. Former English champion Germaine Brown (14-3, 5 KOs) returns to the ring after stopping Grant Dennis in the third round last September.

“There’s nothing more exciting than a one-night tournament – especially with a line-up this competitive,” said GBM promoter Izzy Asif. “With four of Britain’s top-20 super middleweights, three undefeated prospects, and a former national champion all in the same bracket, it’s going to be a spectacular night of action on DAZN.”

