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Thad Jean faces Shamil Musaev for PFL title in Washington, D.C. in July

PFL Tournament winners Thad Jean and Shamil Musaev clash for the vacant welterweight title

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Thad Jean after his PFL MMA victory
Thad Jean after his victory against Logan Storley during their MMA bout at the 2025 PFL World Tournament Finals in Atlantic City, NJ on August 1, 2025. Photo by PFL

Thad Jean and Shamil Musaev clash for the vacant PFL welterweight title on Saturday, July 25 at CareFirst Arena in Washington, D.C. The contest between two tournament winners headlines the fight card, live on ESPN. Tickets for the event can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

  • Jean (10-0) of Haiti won the PFL welterweight tournament last year, defeating Logan Storley by unanimous decision.
  • 2024 tournament winner Musaev (21-1-1) challenged Ramazan Kuramagomedov for the inaugural PFL welterweight title in February but dropped a unanimous decision.

After his victory, Kuramagomedov announced his retirement.

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The promotion announced on Wednesday that “The PFL welterweight world championship was vacated after Ramazan Kuramagomedov was stripped of the title.”

“Thad Jean did everything that was asked of him,” PFL CEO John Martin said. “He won the 2025 tournament, beat elite competition, took the hardest path, and now he can finish the job and become PFL Welterweight World Champion on July 25.”

“Standing across from him is Shamil Musaev, one of the most proven and dangerous welterweights in the world, a fighter in pursuit of the one thing he doesn’t have yet: PFL gold.”

“This is a massive world championship fight between two of the best welterweights on the planet, and I can’t wait to bring it to Washington, D.C. live on ESPN.”

Other bouts featured on the PFL D.C. card are expected to be announced shortly.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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