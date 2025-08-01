PFL 8 live results: Thad Jean vs Logan Storley headlines first finals in Atlantic City

Following the seventh round, PFL 8 kicks off the 2025 World Tournament Finals on August 1, live from Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ. The fight card features bouts in the welterweight and featherweight divisions.
In the main event, Thad Jean (10-0) of Haiti faces Logan Storley (18-3) of Roslyn, SD at welterweight. In the co-main event, Jesus Pinedo (25-6-1) of Peru takes on Movlid Khaybulaev (23-0-1, 1 NC) at featherweight.
Also on the card is an all-French featherweight showcase bout between Asael Adjoudj (9-1) and Yves Landu (21-9). A middleweight showcase matchup pits Jordan Newman (7-0) of Milwaukee, WI against Egypt’s Eslam Abdul Baset (16-3).
PFL 8: Jean vs Storley live blog
PFL 8: Jean vs Storley results
Get the full fight card for PFL 8: Finals and stay tuned for live results below.
Main card (9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT)
- Thad Jean vs. Logan Storley
- Jesus Pinedo vs. Movlid Khaybulaev
- Asael Adjoudj vs. Yves Landu
- Jordan Newman vs. Eslam Abdul Baset
Prelims (6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT)
- Jakub Kaszuba vs. Sergio Cossio
- Husein Kadimagomaev vs. Kyle Driscoll
- Nathan Kelly vs. Frederik Dupras
- Sarek Shields vs. Nick Meck
- Matt Turnbull vs. Tom Pagliarulo