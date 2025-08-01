PFL 8 live results: Thad Jean vs Logan Storley headlines first finals in Atlantic City

Following the seventh round, PFL 8 kicks off the 2025 World Tournament Finals on August 1, live from Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ. The fight card features bouts in the welterweight and featherweight divisions.

In the main event, Thad Jean (10-0) of Haiti faces Logan Storley (18-3) of Roslyn, SD at welterweight. In the co-main event, Jesus Pinedo (25-6-1) of Peru takes on Movlid Khaybulaev (23-0-1, 1 NC) at featherweight.

Also on the card is an all-French featherweight showcase bout between Asael Adjoudj (9-1) and Yves Landu (21-9). A middleweight showcase matchup pits Jordan Newman (7-0) of Milwaukee, WI against Egypt’s Eslam Abdul Baset (16-3).

PFL 8: Jean vs Storley live blog August 1, 2025 12:01 AM EDT PFL 8: How to watch and start time PFL 8 airs live on ESPN+ in the U.S., DAZN in Canada and Europe, and Stan in Australia. The main card starts at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT, with the prelims beginning at 6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT.

PFL 8: Jean vs Storley results

Get the full fight card for PFL 8: Finals and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT)

Thad Jean vs. Logan Storley

Jesus Pinedo vs. Movlid Khaybulaev

Asael Adjoudj vs. Yves Landu

Jordan Newman vs. Eslam Abdul Baset

Prelims (6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT)