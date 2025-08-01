Subscribe
PFL 8 live results: Thad Jean vs Logan Storley headlines first finals in Atlantic City

2025 PFL World Tournament 8: Finals - Live results from Atlantic City, NJ

By Parviz Iskenderov
Thad Jean and Logan Storley face off at the PFL 8 ceremonial weigh-in, ahead of their MMA bout in Atlantic City
Thad Jean and Logan Storley come face-to-face at the ceremonial weigh-in on July 31, 2025, ahead of their bout at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ | PFL
Following the seventh round, PFL 8 kicks off the 2025 World Tournament Finals on August 1, live from Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ. The fight card features bouts in the welterweight and featherweight divisions.

In the main event, Thad Jean (10-0) of Haiti faces Logan Storley (18-3) of Roslyn, SD at welterweight. In the co-main event, Jesus Pinedo (25-6-1) of Peru takes on Movlid Khaybulaev (23-0-1, 1 NC) at featherweight.

Also on the card is an all-French featherweight showcase bout between Asael Adjoudj (9-1) and Yves Landu (21-9). A middleweight showcase matchup pits Jordan Newman (7-0) of Milwaukee, WI against Egypt’s Eslam Abdul Baset (16-3).

PFL 8: Jean vs Storley live blog

PFL 8: How to watch and start time

PFL 8 airs live on ESPN+ in the U.S., DAZN in Canada and Europe, and Stan in Australia. The main card starts at 9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT, with the prelims beginning at 6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT.

PFL 8: Jean vs Storley results

Get the full fight card for PFL 8: Finals and stay tuned for live results below.

Main card (9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT)

  • Thad Jean vs. Logan Storley
  • Jesus Pinedo vs. Movlid Khaybulaev
  • Asael Adjoudj vs. Yves Landu
  • Jordan Newman vs. Eslam Abdul Baset

Prelims (6:30 PM ET / 3:30 PM PT)

  • Jakub Kaszuba vs. Sergio Cossio
  • Husein Kadimagomaev vs. Kyle Driscoll
  • Nathan Kelly vs. Frederik Dupras
  • Sarek Shields vs. Nick Meck
  • Matt Turnbull vs. Tom Pagliarulo
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

