Terrance McKinney to face Esteban Ribovics at UFC event in May

Lightweights Terrance McKinney and Esteban Ribovics are reportedly set to lock horns at UFC event live on Saturday, May 11. The location and venue accommodating the showdown are yet to be confirmed.

Terrance McKinney (15-6) won two of his previous bouts by TKO in the first round. In his outing last October, the 29-year-old stopped Brendan Marotte. In August 2023, the Spokane, Washington native eliminated Mike Breeden.

Esteban Ribovics (12-1) of Tartagal, Argentina is looking for his second straight victory. The 27-year-old won his previous bout last July by unanimous decision against Kamuela Kirk. With the victory, the Dana White Contender Series alumni rebounded from the defeat by UD against Loik Radzhabov last March in his Octagon debut.

The fight was announced by ESPN KnockOut via a post on X.

Another contest that has been reportedly set for the event, pits Charles Johnson against Jake Hadley at flyweight. The bout was reported by MMA Orbit’s Logan Offord citing sources, also via a post on X.

After suffering three straight defeats, 33-year-old Charles Johnson (14-6) of St. Louis, Missouri returned to winning ways at UFC Vegas 85 early February, when he secured a unanimous decision against Azat Maksum. 27-year-old Jake Hadley (10-2) of Birmingham, England dropped a UD against Cody Durden last August, which snapped his two-fight winning streak.

The promotion is yet to officially announce the matchups.