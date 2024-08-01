Terence Crawford vs Israil Madrimov final press conference video

Following Grand Arrivals and Open Workout, world champions Terence Crawford and Israil Madrimov host the final press conference. The pair squares off in the main event live on PPV from from BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on August 3.

Three-division world champion Terence Crawford of Omaha, NE challenges Uzbekistan’s Israil Madrimov for his WBA light middleweight title. At the press conference, the fighter preview their 12-round bout and go face to face.

Also in attendance at the press conference, other fighters battling out on the night. Mexico’s Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz defends his WBA super lightweight title against compatriot Jose Valenzuela. Former unified heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz of Imperial, California faces Jarrell Miller of Brooklyn, New York.

Also at heavyweight, Jared Anderson of Toledo, OH fights Martin Bakole of Congo. Cuban David Morrell and Radivoje Kalajdzic of Serbia battle it out for the vacant WBA light heavyweight belt. Cuba’s Olympic gold medalist Andy Cruz defends his IBF International lightweight strap against Antonio Moran of Mexico.

Plus, Steven Nelson of Omaha, Nebraska meets Mexico’s Marcos Vazquez Rodriguez at super middleweight and LA-based Ziyad Almaayouf of Saudi Arabia takes on Poland’s Michal Bulik at welterweight.

The Crawford vs Madrimov final press conference start time is 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT on Thursday, August 1.