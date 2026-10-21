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Teremoana vs Ahio undercard announced

Joel Camilleri faces Mitch Leek, Omar El-Abdallah takes on Lilo Telepe, and more

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Teremoana Teremoana ahead of his bout against Bowie Tupou
Teremoana Teremoana ahead of his bout against Bowie Tupou at Melbourne Pavilion in Kensington, Victoria, Australia, on April 29, 2026. Image credit: Matchroom Boxing

Four bouts have been announced today for the undercard of Teremoana Teremoana vs Hemi Ahio. The event takes place at Pullman Melbourne Albert Park on November 18.

  • Joel Camilleri (31-8, 15 KOs) defends his WBA Oceania middleweight title against Mitch Leek (14-0, 8 KOs).
  • Another middleweight contest pits Omar El-Abdallah (6-0, 5 KOs) against Lilo Telepe (6-1, 6 KOs).
  • Ky Hodgson (7-1, 5 KOs) and Victor Adis-Iosifidis (3-1, 1 KO) clash for the vacant Australian super welterweight title.
  • Kicking off the action, former Australian amateur champion James Noonan (1-1) meets Matt Faron (2-0).

Headlining the event, Australia’s Teremoana Teremoana (12-0, 12 KOs) takes on New Zealand’s Hemi Ahio (25-1, 19 KOs) at heavyweight.

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The card will stream live on Kayo in Australia and DAZN internationally.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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