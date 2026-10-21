Teremoana vs Ahio undercard announced

Four bouts have been announced today for the undercard of Teremoana Teremoana vs Hemi Ahio. The event takes place at Pullman Melbourne Albert Park on November 18.

Joel Camilleri (31-8, 15 KOs) defends his WBA Oceania middleweight title against Mitch Leek (14-0, 8 KOs).

Another middleweight contest pits Omar El-Abdallah (6-0, 5 KOs) against Lilo Telepe (6-1, 6 KOs).

Ky Hodgson (7-1, 5 KOs) and Victor Adis-Iosifidis (3-1, 1 KO) clash for the vacant Australian super welterweight title.

Kicking off the action, former Australian amateur champion James Noonan (1-1) meets Matt Faron (2-0).

Headlining the event, Australia’s Teremoana Teremoana (12-0, 12 KOs) takes on New Zealand’s Hemi Ahio (25-1, 19 KOs) at heavyweight.

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The card will stream live on Kayo in Australia and DAZN internationally.