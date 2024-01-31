Subscribe
Teofimo Lopez vs Jamaine Ortiz full lineup set for boxing special in Las Vegas

Lopez vs Ortiz precedes Super Bowl LVIII

By Parviz Iskenderov
Teofimo Lopez faces Jamaine Ortiz in Las Vegas
Teofimo Lopez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Teofimo Lopez defends his WBO junior welterweight title against Jamaine Ortiz live from Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on Thursday, February 8. The pair squares off on the top of boxing doubleheader preceding Super Bowl LVIII.

Las Vegas-based Lopez (19-1, 13 KOs) is a former unified lightweight champion. Going up against Ortiz (17-1-1, 8 KOs), the Brooklyn native makes the first defense of his belt. Once-beaten contender of Worcester, Massachusetts makes his first attempt to land a world title.

In the co-feature, unbeaten Keyshawn Davis (9-0, 6 KOs) of Norfolk, Virginia and two-division world champion Jose Pedraza (29-5-1, 14 KOs) of Cidra, Puerto Rico battle it out at lightweight. The rest of lineup of action has been finalized today.

Super Bowl LVIII unfolds on Sunday, February 11 at Allegiant Stadium. The event marks the first time the championship is held in Las Vegas. The event features a showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

On the top of Lopez vs Ortiz prelims, George Acosta (17-1, 3 KOs) of Long Beach, California and Mexico’s Rene Tellez Giron (18-3, 12 KOs) go head to head at lightweight. Among other matchups, Javier Martinez (9-0-1, 3 KOs) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin faces Los Angeles native Raul Salomon (12-2, 10 KOs) at middleweight and Abdullah Mason (11-0, 9 KOs) of Bedford, Ohio meets Benjamin Gurment (8-0-3, 5 KOs) of Fort Worth, Texas at super lightweight.

As well, San Francisco’s Charlie Sheehy (8-0, 5 KOs) takes on Abdel Sauceda (12-3, 8 KOs) of Mexico at lightweight. Alan Garcia (10-0, 8 KOs) of Ulysses, Kansas and Tomas Ornelas (7-3, 5 KOs) of Denver, Colorado clash at super lightweight. Art Barrera Jr (2-0, 2 KOs) of Long Beach, California goes up against Michael Portales (3-2-1, 1 KOs) of San Jose, California at super lightweight. Rounding out the card, Antonio Zepeda (6-1, 6 KOs) of Des Moines, Iowa fights Lemir Isom-Riley (3-2, 1 KOs) of New Cumberland, Pennsylvania at heavyweight.

In lead up to the event, Top Rank also announced the original programming, which includes Blood, Sweat & Tears: Lopez vs. Ortiz, Teofimo Lopez: Greatest Hits and Pressure: Keyshawn Davis.

The full Lopez vs Ortiz lineup looks as the following:

  • Teofimo Lopez vs. Jamaine Ortiz, 12 rounds, junior welterweight – Lopez’s WBO junior welterweight title
  • Keyshawn Davis vs. Jose Pedraza, 10 rounds, lightweight
  • George Acosta vs. Rene Tellez Giron, 8 rounds, lightweight
  • Javier Martinez vs. Raul Salomon, 8 rounds, middleweight
  • Abdullah Mason vs. Benjamin Gurment, 8 rounds, super lightweight
  • Charlie Sheehy vs. Abdel Sauceda, 8 rounds, lightweight
  • Alan Garcia vs. Tomas Ornelas, 6 rounds, super lightweight
  • Art Barrera Jr. vs. Michael Portales, 4 rounds, super lightweight
  • Antonio Zepeda vs. Lemir Isom-Riley, 6 rounds, heavyweight
Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter, sports manager and editor at FIGHTMAG.
