Subriel Matias vs Liam Paro weigh-in video

Subriel Matias faces Liam Paro on Saturday, June 15 at Coliseo Juan Aubin Cruz Abreu “Bincito” in Manati, Puerto Rico. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Going through the ropes in front of his home crowd, undefeated Subriel Matias (20-1, 20 KOs) defends IBF super lightweight title. Unbeaten Australian southpaw Liam Paro (24-0, 15 KOs) make his first attempt to become champion. To be eligible for the belt, the fighters must make the required 140 lbs championship limit. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the co-main event, Angel Fierro (22-1-2, 17 KOs) of Mexico takes on Alfredo Santiago (14-2, 6 KOs) of the Dominican Republic. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds. The WBO NABO super lightweight title is up for grabs. The weight limit is 135 lbs.

Also on the card, Puerto Rico’s Yankiel Rivera Figueroa (5-0, 2 KOs) and Victor Efrain Sandoval (37-4, 23 KOs) of Mexico clash at flyweight. Figueroa brings to the ring his WBC Continental Americas belt. In addition, a vacant WBO Intercontinental title is also on the line. The weight limit is 112 lbs.

Get Matias vs Paro full fight card and stay tuned for weights below.

Matias vs Paro fight card