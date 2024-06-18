Luis Alberto Lopez faces Angelo Leo in Albuquerque, New Mexico in August

Luis Alberto Lopez is set for his next fight against Angelo Leo on Saturday, August 10 at Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The pair squares off in the 12-round main event live on ESPN.

Going through the ropes for the second time in 2024, Mexico’s Lopez (30-2, 17 KOs) makes the fourth defense of his IBF featherweight title. In his previous outing in March, the 30-year-old native of Mexicali, Baja California stopped Reiya Abe in the eighth round.

“On August 10, I will make it abundantly clear who the king of the featherweight division is,” Luis Alberto Lopez said. “This will be the fourth defense of my world title, and I’m preparing for a great battle against a former world champion like Angelo Leo. It will be a magical night for all the fans in New Mexico. I know he is the local fighter, but you already know what happens when I enter enemy territory. The ‘Road Warrior’ is back, and I will put all the division’s champions on notice.”

Las Vegas-based 30-year-old Angelo Leo (24-1, 11 KOs) makes his third ring appearance for the year and looks to once again become champion. The former WBO super bantamweight titleholder earned a unanimous decision against Eduardo Baez in April and KO’d Mike Plania in the third round in January. The Albuquerque, New Mexico native lost his belt in January 2021, when he dropped a UD against Stephen Fulton.

“I’m honored to fight for my second world title, especially in my hometown of Albuquerque. I couldn’t ask for more,” Leo said. I know Lopez is one of the top champions in my division, and a win over him would be huge for me and my city. I’m in the prime of my career and can’t wait to show the world the fighter I’ve become since winning my first world title in 2020.”

In the 10-round all-Mexican co-main event, Lindolfo Delgado and Bryan Flores battle it out at junior welterweight. 29-year-old Delgado (20-0, 15 KOs) eliminated Carlos Sanchez in the seventh round in March. 28-year-old Flores (26-0-1, 15 KOs) TKO’d Jorge Abel Bermudez in the fourth round also in March.

Among the Lopez vs Leo prelims, Abraham R Perez (10-0, 5 KOs) of El Paso, Texas and Matthew Griego (14-0, 10 KOs) of Albuquerque, New Mexico clash in a 10-rounder at flyweight. U.S. Olympic silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr (10-0, 10 KOs) of Tulare, California faces Joshua Temple (13-3, 10 KOs) of Saint Louis, Missouri in an eight-rounder at heavyweight.

Alan Garcia (13-0, 10 KOs) of Ulysses, Kansas and Donnie Reeves (9-9, 7 KOs) of Hannibal, Missouri go head to head in an eight-rounder at lightweight. Vito Mielnicki Jr (18-1, 12 KOs) of Belleville, New Jersey takes on a to be determined opponent in a 10-rounder at super welterweight. Plus, Arnold Khegai (21-1-1, 13 KOs) of Ukraine and Belmar Preciado (22-7-1, 15 KOs) of Colombia meet in a 10-rounder at featherweight.