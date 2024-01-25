Subscribe
HomeUFC

Sodiq Yusuff vs Diego Lopes added to UFC 300

10 fights announced to date for the historic UFC 300 card in Las Vegas

MMANewsUFC
By Parviz Iskenderov

This post may contain affiliate links. We earn a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

A featherweight bout between Sodiq Yusuff vs Diego Lopes has been added to the historic UFC 300 fight card. MMA event airs live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 13.

Sodiq Yusuff (13-3) is looking to rebound from the defeat by unanimous decision against Edson Barboza last October. In 2022, the 30-year-old native of Lagos, Nigeria submitted Don Shainis in the first round and earned a UD against Alex Caceres.

Diego Lopes (23-6) won two of his previous bouts inside the distance. The 29-year-old of Manaus, Brazil KO’d Pat Sabatini in the first round last November and submitted Gavin Tucker in the first round last August.

The promotion made the fight announcement today via a post on X. With an addition of Yusuff vs Lopes, 10 bouts in total have been officially set for the event to date.

Among the previously announced matchups, Weili Zhang defends her strawweight title against Yan Xiaonan, Charles Oliveira faces Arman Tsarukyan in the lightweight title eliminator and Justin Gaethje defends his “BMF” belt against Max Holloway. Plus, Kayla Harrison makes her UFC debut against Holly Holm.

While, the main event and co-main event bouts are yet to be revealed, the current UFC 300 lineup looks as the following:

  • Weili Zhang vs. Yan Xiaonan, women’s strawweight – Zhang’s UFC women’s strawweight title
  • Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan, lightweight – UFC lightweight title eliminator
  • Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway, lightweight – Gaethje’s BMF title
  • Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic, light heavyweight
  • Aljamain Sterling vs. Calvin Kattar, featherweight
  • Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage, middleweight
  • Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt, bantamweight
  • Jim Miller vs. Bobby Green, lightweight
  • Kayla Harrison vs. Holly Holm, women’s bantamweight
  • Sodiq Yusuff vs. Diego Lopes, featherweight
Comments
Google News
Follow us on Google News

Add FIGHTMAG to your Google News feed

Visit now
Disney Bundle - Epic movies, tons of TV, live sports
Latest News
View all
DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Leave your comment
Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Live sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TVLive sports & TV without Cable TV
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

FIGHTMAG adheres to recognized professional standards for journalism and exists only to create excellent media content in the field of combat sports and entertainment.

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip
Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2024 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.