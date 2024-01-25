Sodiq Yusuff vs Diego Lopes added to UFC 300

A featherweight bout between Sodiq Yusuff vs Diego Lopes has been added to the historic UFC 300 fight card. MMA event airs live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 13.

Sodiq Yusuff (13-3) is looking to rebound from the defeat by unanimous decision against Edson Barboza last October. In 2022, the 30-year-old native of Lagos, Nigeria submitted Don Shainis in the first round and earned a UD against Alex Caceres.

Diego Lopes (23-6) won two of his previous bouts inside the distance. The 29-year-old of Manaus, Brazil KO’d Pat Sabatini in the first round last November and submitted Gavin Tucker in the first round last August.

The promotion made the fight announcement today via a post on X. With an addition of Yusuff vs Lopes, 10 bouts in total have been officially set for the event to date.

Among the previously announced matchups, Weili Zhang defends her strawweight title against Yan Xiaonan, Charles Oliveira faces Arman Tsarukyan in the lightweight title eliminator and Justin Gaethje defends his “BMF” belt against Max Holloway. Plus, Kayla Harrison makes her UFC debut against Holly Holm.

While, the main event and co-main event bouts are yet to be revealed, the current UFC 300 lineup looks as the following: