Kayla Harrison makes Octagon debut against Holly Holm at UFC 300

Kayla Harrison is set to maker her Octagon debut against Holly Holm at UFC 300. The highly anticipated event airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 13.

Kayla Harrison (16-1) is a two-time Olympic gold medalist in Judo and two-time PFL lightweight champion. The 33-year-old was in action last November in Washington, D.C., where she defeated Aspen Ladd by unanimous decision after three rounds of their showcase bout at PFL Championship 2023. The Middletown, Ohio native suffered her first career defeat in November 2022, when she dropped a UD against Larissa Pacheco in her bid to become a three-time PFL champion.

Holly Holm is a (15-6, 1 NC) is a former UFC women’s bantamweight champion and boxing hall of famer. Albuquerque, New Mexico’s 42-year-old last fought in July 2023 in Las Vegas, where she faced Mayra Bueno Silva. The latter originally took the victory by submission in the second round, but the result was overturned after she tested positive for ritalinic acid. Holm’s previous win goes to March 2023, when she scored a unanimous decision against Yana Santos.

UFC President Dana White made the fight announcement in a new video today. The pair squares off in a three-round bout at bantamweight.

The main event and co-main event bouts at UFC 300 are yet to be set.

With an addition of Harrison vs Holm, the current lineup looks as the following: