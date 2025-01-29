Skye Nicolson set for title defense against Tiara Brown in Sydney, Australia in March

Skye Nicolson puts her WBC featherweight title on the line on March 22, when she faces Tiara Brown in Sydney, Australia. The pair square off in the co-feature on the card topped by George Kambosos Jr. The venue is yet to be determined. The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Undefeated Skye Nicolson (12-0, 1 KOs) steps through the ropes in front of her home country crowd for the first time since October 2022. Battling it out in South Brisbane, the 29-year-old southpaw defeated Krystina Jacobs by unanimous decision. In her previous fight last October, the native of Meadowbrook, Queensland scored a UD against Raven Chapman and made the second successful defense of her belt.

Earlier in 2024, Nicolson retained her belt 126-pound by unanimous decision against Dyana Vargas, after landing the vacant title also by UD against Sarah Mahfoud.

Unbeaten Tiara Brown (18-0, 11 KOs) makes her first attempt to secure one of four major straps. The challenger from Fort Myers, Florida is fresh off a win by unanimous decision against Calista Silgado in January. In 2024, the 36-year-old similarly defeated Gabriela Bouvier and stopped Angi Romero in the first round.

The main event is expected to feature Australia’s former unified lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr (21-3, 10 KOs) up against a yet to be confirmed opponent, Daud Yordan (43-4, 31 KOs) of Indonesia. Australian heavyweight Teremoana Jnr (6-0, 6 KOs) and WBA bantamweight champion Cherneka Johnson (16-2, 6 KOs) from New Zealand are also set to make their ring appearances at the event.