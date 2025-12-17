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Photos: MVP Showcase 2 feat. Paul vs Joshua open workout

Shannon Courtenay, Luan Medeiros, and Natalie Dove victorious at MVP Showcase 2 during Paul vs Joshua open workouts

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Shannon Courtenay and Nakisa Bidarian during MVP Showcase 2
Shannon Courtenay and Nakisa Bidarian during MVP Showcase 2 at LIV Nightclub at Fontainebleau in Miami Beach, Florida, on December 16, 2025. Photo by Megan Briggs / Getty Images for Netflix

The second edition of MVP Showcase was held alongside the Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Open Workouts on Tuesday, December 16, at LIV Nightclub at Fontainebleau in Miami Beach, Florida. The event featured three professional bouts, while Paul, Joshua, and the undercard fighters showcased their skills.

Among the matchups, England’s former champion Shannon Courtenay (10-3, 3 KOs) returned to the ring, defeating Jessica Radtke Maltez (2-3-2) of Waconia, Minnesota, by unanimous decision at bantamweight. The judges scored the six-round bout 58-56, 60-54, and 60-54.

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Brazilian national champion Luan Medeiros (7-0, 4 KOs) defeated Mexico’s Hugo Macias (7-2-1, 5 KOs) by unanimous decision. After six rounds at lightweight, all three judges scored it 60-54.

Philadelphia’s Natalie Dove (7-0-1, 2 KOs) earned her second straight victory, scoring a unanimous decision over Perla Lomeli (7-7, 1 KO) of Mexico. The six-round bantamweight bout ended with scores of 58-54, 57-55, and 57-55. Lomeli was deducted a point in the sixth round for punching on the break, while Dove was deducted a point in the same round for holding and punching.

The scheduled four-round light flyweight bout between Jocelyn Camarillo (5-0) of Indio, California, and Mexico’s Yazmin Martinez Jimenez (3-2-2, 1 KO) was canceled.

Announcer Kody Mommaerts aka 'Big Mo'
Announcer Kody Mommaerts aka ‘Big Mo’ during MVP Showcase 2 at LIV Nightclub at Fontainebleau in Miami Beach, Florida, on December 16, 2025. Photo by Megan Briggs / Getty Images for Netflix
Shannon Courtenay and Jessica Radtke Maltez
Shannon Courtenay and Jessica Radtke Maltez during their bout at LIV Nightclub at Fontainebleau in Miami Beach, Florida, on December 16, 2025. Photo by Megan Briggs / Getty Images for Netflix
MVP ring girl Marissa Ayers
MVP ring girl Marissa Ayers during MVP Showcase 2 at LIV Nightclub at Fontainebleau in Miami Beach, Florida, on December 16, 2025. Photo by Megan Briggs / Getty Images for Netflix
Natalie Dove and Perla Lomeli
Natalie Dove and Perla Lomeli during their bout at LIV Nightclub at Fontainebleau in Miami Beach, Florida, on December 16, 2025. Photo by Megan Briggs / Getty Images for Netflix
Luan Medeiros after his victory over Hugo Macias during their bout
Luan Medeiros after his victory over Hugo Macias during their bout at LIV Nightclub at Fontainebleau in Miami Beach, Florida, on December 16, 2025. Photo by Megan Briggs / Getty Images for Netflix

Paul vs Joshua – Open Workouts

Jake Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) of Cleveland, Ohio, and former two-time unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs) of the UK showcased their skills ahead of their boxing bout, live on Netflix.

Also participating in the open workouts were the co-feature fighters: Alycia Baumgardner (16-1, 7 KOs) of Fremont, Ohio, and Leila Beaudoin (13-1, 2 KOs) of Canada. Baumgardner defends her unified IBF, WBA, and WBO super featherweight titles, while Beaudoin makes her first bid to become a champion.

Former UFC champions Anderson Silva (3-2, 2 KOs) of Brazil and Tyron Woodley (0-2) of Ferguson, Missouri, also participated. The two meet in a boxing match at cruiserweight.

Additionally, U.S. Olympian and amateur world champion Jahmal Harvey (1-0, 1 KO) of Cheverly, Maryland, undisputed bantamweight champion Cherneka Johnson (18-2, 8 KOs) of Australia, and WBC lightweight champion Caroline Dubois (11-0-1, 5 KOs) of the U.K. were in attendance.

Jake Paul during an open workout
Jake Paul during an open workout at LIV Nightclub at Fontainebleau in Miami Beach, Florida, on December 16, 2025. Photo by Megan Briggs / Getty Images for Netflix
Jake Paul during an open workout
Jake Paul during an open workout at LIV Nightclub at Fontainebleau in Miami Beach, Florida, on December 16, 2025. Photo by Megan Briggs / Getty Images for Netflix
Anthony Joshua during an open workout
Anthony Joshua during an open workout at LIV Nightclub at Fontainebleau in Miami Beach, Florida, on December 16, 2025. Photo by Megan Briggs / Getty Images for Netflix
Anthony Joshua during an open workout
Anthony Joshua during an open workout at LIV Nightclub at Fontainebleau in Miami Beach, Florida, on December 16, 2025. Photo by Megan Briggs / Getty Images for Netflix
Alycia Baumgardner during an open workout
Alycia Baumgardner during an open workout at LIV Nightclub at Fontainebleau in Miami Beach, Florida, on December 16, 2025. Photo by Megan Briggs / Getty Images for Netflix
Sibley Scoles and Alycia Baumgardner during an open workout
Sibley Scoles and Alycia Baumgardner during an open workout at LIV Nightclub at Fontainebleau in Miami Beach, Florida, on December 16, 2025. Photo by Megan Briggs / Getty Images for Netflix
Leila Beaudoin during an open workout
Leila Beaudoin during an open workout at LIV Nightclub at Fontainebleau in Miami Beach, Florida, on December 16, 2025. Photo by Megan Briggs / Getty Images for Netflix
Anderson Silva during an open workout
Anderson Silva during an open workout at LIV Nightclub at Fontainebleau in Miami Beach, Florida, on December 16, 2025. Photo by Megan Briggs / Getty Images for Netflix
Tyron Woodley during an open workout
Tyron Woodley during an open workout at LIV Nightclub at Fontainebleau in Miami Beach, Florida, on December 16, 2025. Photo by Megan Briggs / Getty Images for Netflix
Jahmal Harvey during an open workout
Jahmal Harvey during an open workout at LIV Nightclub at Fontainebleau in Miami Beach, Florida, on December 16, 2025. Photo by Megan Briggs / Getty Images for Netflix
Cherneka Johnson during an open workout
Cherneka Johnson during an open workout at LIV Nightclub at Fontainebleau in Miami Beach, Florida, on December 16, 2025. Photo by Megan Briggs / Getty Images for Netflix
Caroline Dubois during an open workout
Caroline Dubois during an open workout at LIV Nightclub at Fontainebleau in Miami Beach, Florida, on December 16, 2025. Photo by Megan Briggs / Getty Images for Netflix

MVP Showcase 2 results

The MVP Fight Week Showcase 2 results are as follows:

  • Luan Medeiros def. Hugo Macias by unanimous decision (60-54, 60-54, 60-54)
  • Shannon Courtenay def. Jessica Radtke Maltez by unanimous decision (58-56, 60-54, 60-54)
  • Natalie Dove def. Perla Lomeli by unanimous decision (58-54, 57-55, 57-55)
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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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