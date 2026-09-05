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Live results: Katie Taylor faces Flora Pili in final career fight

Katie Taylor faces Flora Pili for the undisputed super lightweight title in her final career fight in Dublin

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By Parviz Iskenderov
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Katie Taylor and Flora Pili face off during the weigh-in ahead of their boxing bout
Katie Taylor and Flora Pili during the weigh-in in Dublin, Ireland, on September 4, 2026. Photo by Mark Robinson / Matchroom Boxing
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Katie Taylor faces Flora Pili in the final fight of her career tonight (Saturday, September 5) at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland.

  • Ireland’s two-division undisputed champion Taylor (25-1, 6 KOs) and France’s Pili (12-0, 2 KOs) clash for the undisputed super lightweight title.
  • Taylor brings her unified IBF, WBA, and WBO titles to the ring, with the vacant WBC belt also at stake.

How to watch: Live on DAZN at 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT in the U.S. and 7:00 p.m. BST in the UK and Ireland.

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The undercard includes:

  • Heavyweight co-feature bout between Britain’s Dave Allen (26-9-2, 20 KOs) and Thomas Carty (11-1, 9 KOs) of Ireland.
  • All-Irish welterweight matchup between Paddy Donovan (15-2, 11 KOs) and Tyrone McKenna (25-6-1, 8 KOs).
  • Super middleweight contest between English-born Welsh boxer Taylor Bevan (9-0, 8 KOs) and Ireland’s Emmet Brennan (6-0, 1 KO).

Taylor vs Pili results

Main card (2:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. BST)

  • Katie Taylor vs. Flora Pili
  • Dave Allen vs. Thomas Carty
  • Paddy Donovan vs. Tyrone McKenna
  • Taylor Bevan vs. Emmet Brennan

Prelims (11:00 a.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. BST)

  • Molly McCann vs. Sylwia Doligala
  • Joe McGrail vs. Matthew Boreland
  • Bobbi Flood vs. Jack Swallow
  • Adam Olaniyan vs. Matej Hudak
  • Paul Ryan vs. Paddy Gallagher

Taylor vs Pili live blog

Taylor Reflects on Fighting Career

Watch Katie Taylor reflect on her career ahead of her final fight against Flora Pili.

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Parviz Iskenderov
Parviz Iskenderov is a former Muay Thai fighter who provides in-depth coverage of the latest news, events, results, and more.

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