Live results: Katie Taylor faces Flora Pili in final career fight

Katie Taylor faces Flora Pili in the final fight of her career tonight (Saturday, September 5) at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland.
- Ireland’s two-division undisputed champion Taylor (25-1, 6 KOs) and France’s Pili (12-0, 2 KOs) clash for the undisputed super lightweight title.
- Taylor brings her unified IBF, WBA, and WBO titles to the ring, with the vacant WBC belt also at stake.
How to watch: Live on DAZN at 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT in the U.S. and 7:00 p.m. BST in the UK and Ireland.
Advertisement
The undercard includes:
- Heavyweight co-feature bout between Britain’s Dave Allen (26-9-2, 20 KOs) and Thomas Carty (11-1, 9 KOs) of Ireland.
- All-Irish welterweight matchup between Paddy Donovan (15-2, 11 KOs) and Tyrone McKenna (25-6-1, 8 KOs).
- Super middleweight contest between English-born Welsh boxer Taylor Bevan (9-0, 8 KOs) and Ireland’s Emmet Brennan (6-0, 1 KO).
Taylor vs Pili results
Main card (2:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. BST)
- Katie Taylor vs. Flora Pili
- Dave Allen vs. Thomas Carty
- Paddy Donovan vs. Tyrone McKenna
- Taylor Bevan vs. Emmet Brennan
Prelims (11:00 a.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. BST)
- Molly McCann vs. Sylwia Doligala
- Joe McGrail vs. Matthew Boreland
- Bobbi Flood vs. Jack Swallow
- Adam Olaniyan vs. Matej Hudak
- Paul Ryan vs. Paddy Gallagher
Taylor vs Pili live blog
Taylor Reflects on Fighting Career
Watch Katie Taylor reflect on her career ahead of her final fight against Flora Pili.
Advertisement