Seniesa Estrada: It’s not personal for Yokasta Valle, but it’s personal for me

Estrada and Valle clash for undisputed 105-pound title live on ESPN+ from Glendale, Arizona

By Parviz Iskenderov
Seniesa Estrada faces Yokasta Valle for undisputed title in Glendale, Arizona
Undefeated world champion Seniesa Estrada and two-division world champion Yokasta Valle battle it out for the undisputed minimumweight title live from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona on Friday, March 29. The pair squares off in a 10-round bout with four belts on the line. The contest serves as the co-main event on the card headlined by Oscar Valdez vs Liam Wilson.

Seniesa Estrada (25-0, 9 KOs) brings to the ring her unified WBA and WBC titles. LA’s 31-year-old is confident in her victory and highly anticipates the long-awaited contest.

“It’s not personal for her, but it’s personal for me for many reasons,” Seniesa Estrada said at the kickoff press conference. “I’m competitive. I’m hungry to become undisputed. This is the fight that I’ve been trying to make and wanting to make since I was with Golden Boy Promotions around the time they first signed me. I wanted to make this fight happen because I wanted to become undisputed. So, I’m just excited and fuc*ing hungry to become undisputed. I can’t wait for March 29!”

“It’s clear that I was promoted by Golden Boy Promotions. And Valle is always saying in interviews that I was ducking and running from her, which is completely false because there’s never been any effort from her side to make the fight happen. It’s always been from my side since the beginning. I told Golden Boy Promotions about her. That’s how they knew about her. So, I wanted it from the start.”

Yokasta Valle (30-2, 9 KOs) is a reigning IBF and WBO minimumweight champion. Nicaragua-born 31-year-old Costa Rican is also sure in the victorious outcome and excited for the upcoming clash.

“Champion versus champion. This is nothing personal. I just want to be a champion. I want to be undisputed,” Yokasta Valle said. “Seniesa has two titles. That’s what I’m looking for. Not her. Simply the world titles is what I’m looking for. That’s what I’ve been working towards for many years. Working hard, moving up divisions. 108, 105 pounds. All to become undisputed, and we’re one step away. We’re here, and I’m excited.”

“I visualize all of my fights, from the music I’m going to have, all the people screaming. And, God willing, all that’s left after that is for them to say, ‘And new undisputed champion, Yokasta Valle from Costa Rica.'”

In the main event, Mexico’s two-division world champion Oscar Valdez (31-2, 23 KOs) faces former world title challenger Liam Wilson (13-2, 7 KOs) of Australia. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super featherweight.

